Forest Service raising fees for some Helena-area cabins and campsites

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest will have higher fees, with the cost more than doubling at some sites, across the Jefferson Division starting this spring in order to continue a “high level of service” at these locations, officials said.
Campgrounds on the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs and Judith-Musselshell ranger districts have remained the same for the last 20-25 years, officials said, noting the fees will increase based on the amenities and facilities, capacity of the site, and location.
Fees have been adjusted to provide pricing consistency across the forest, officials said.
The daily fees will go from $40 to $55 for Calf Creek cabins, the forest service said. They will go from $30 to $55 at Dry Wolf Cabin, from $40 to $75 at Kings Hill Cabin, from $25 to $60 at Crystal Lake Cabin and from $20 to $65 at Hunters Spring Cabin.
Campground fees will go up as well, by $5 at Aspen, Kings Hill, Jumping Creek, Many Pines and Thain Creek campgrounds and by $3 a night at Spring Creek Campground. The fees will increase by $10 a night at Crystal Lake, Dry Wolf and Hay Canyon campgrounds.
Forest Recreation Program Manager Rory Glueckert said in a news release that 95% of the current fees collected at each of the developed recreation sites are reinvested into local fee sites and facilities.
“When we say ‘deferred maintenance,’ ‘annual operations’ or ‘improvements’ to our sites, we mean tasks like cleaning and pumping the vault toilets, replacing picnic tables or campfire rings, replacing vault toilets and other infrastructure improvements, trash removal, and testing and monitoring potable water.”
Glueckert said “recreation fees are critical to offering quality amenities and a positive recreational experience for the public at these sites.”
Many factors go into determining the fee at Forest Service developed recreation sites. These include: the number of amenities, such as potable water, RV hook-ups, maintained vault toilet facilities available; types of recreational opportunities near the site (e.g., boating access, hiking or ATV trails, horse facilities); and fees comparably charged at nearby recreation sites.