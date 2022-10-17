Forest Service prescribed burn expected this week in Helmville area

The Lincoln Ranger District is preparing for a prescribed burn on public and private land in the Helmville area, which could begin as soon as Tuesday and is expected to last two days, pending favorable conditions.

“Wildfires do not recognize boundaries, so we are coordinating closely with the private landowners of the Mannix Ranch and partners at the Bureau of Land Management to remove fuel build-ups across jurisdictions and ultimately reduce wildfire risk for adjacent communities,” Lincoln District Ranger Rob Gump said, adding it will also improve forage quality and quantity for wildlife, promote aspen and ponderosa pine health and reduce conifer encroachment.

The prescribed burn is anticipated to start Tuesday and fire personnel will start on the southeast corner of the unit, which is on Bureau of Land Management-managed property and burn up to 300 acres per day for two days, depending on conditions. Residents and visitors near the Helmville area and near the junction of Highway 200 and Highway 141 may see or smell smoke.

Prescribed burns are planned and implemented in accordance with a written burn plan. Local fire managers coordinate with local cooperators, counties and partners. Burning will only be done if conditions are favorable.

Such conditions include correct parameters for temperature, wind, fuel moisture and ventilation for smoke. When prescription criteria are met, fire personnel implement, monitor and patrol each burn to ensure it meets forest health and public safety goals.

All burns will be done in compliance with Montana air quality standards and coordinated with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and county health departments to reduce the impacts of smoke to neighbors and surrounding communities.

Smoke may settle in valley bottoms and drainages overnight, but it is expected to dissipate within a few days. For updates on where the burning will take place, follow @HLCNF on Facebook or on Twitter @LewisandClarkNF.