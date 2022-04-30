Forest Service grant helps fund South Hills trailhead upgrades

The United States Forest Service awarded Helena Parks, Recreation and Open Lands a nearly $50,000 grant for upgrades to the Old Shooting Range trail in the South Hills.

The grant award, totaling $47,150, comes from the USFS Missouri River Resource Advisory Council. The trailhead is located about a mile south of Davis Street's southern terminus, including a paved parking lot, two picnic tables and a double-vaulted toilet.

The project also includes the construction of a foot bridge that crosses over a storm water ditch near the trailhead and the addition of 12 miles of trail, connecting the Old Shooting Range trailhead to the Park City trailhead.

Helena Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Lands Director Kristi Ponozzo said in an email Friday that the grant money will cover the cost of the double-vaulted toilet, USFS work on installing the toilet as well as spraying the trailhead and surrounding areas for noxious weeds for three years.

The city intends to contribute a little more than $38,000 in the form of city crew labor, the picnic tables, the foot bridge, the gravel parking lot and an accessible parking pad, Ponozzo said.

The city funds will come from its open space maintenance budget, volunteer contributions and potential additional grants, she said.

A key component of the South Hills trail system, the trailhead accounts for nearly 8% of all trailhead usage within the system, according to a 2017 trail usage study conducted by the University of Montana.

In 2017, the direct economic benefit to the Helena area by nonresident trail users was found to be about $4 million annually.

"Future trail development plans by the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest that propose to directly link the Park City Trailhead to the Old Shooting Range Trailhead will increase the annual usage of this site significantly," a city staff memo states. "Due to the fact that the Helena Tourism Alliance facilitates bus shuttles to the Park City Trailhead, a service that is extremely popular with out of town visitors, the Old Shooting Range Trailhead's economic contribution to the Helena area economy can be expected to grow considerably in future years."

Because it is the third busiest trailhead in the city's open space system, Ponozzo said the city has been forced to rent portable toilets for the trailhead during the summer months.

Ponozzo said the toilet is slated to be installed in September with the rest of the project completed before June 2024.

"Improving the parking area, installing a public sanitation facility, placing picnic tables, improving kiosk and trail access, and controlling noxious weeds are all land management activities that will afford City Open Lands Division staff members the opportunity to provide the public a higher quality recreational experience," Ponozzo said in the email. "Resurfacing and grading the parking lot, creating hard surfaced accessible parking, placing picnic tables, and installing a short foot bridge to enhance access to the informational kiosk are all actions intended to benefit all recreationalists who visit the OSR Trailhead."

City staff reviewed, analyzed and approved this project as part of the 2020-2021 Open Lands major recreation projects public process.

