Forest Service buys 1,418 acres in Elkhorn Mountains for $3M

The U.S. Forest Service subsequently acquired the property from MFWCT with Land and Water Conservation Funding. At an elevation of 7,000 feet, the property consists of rolling mountains and mountain foothill habitat with a combination of timbered areas and mountain sagebrush and grassland habitat.

The East Fork of Dry Creek, Turman Creek, Sand Creek, and Dahlman Gulch flow through the property and help valuable riparian areas and meadows.

The property was purchased from the private landowners in November for $2.9 million, King said, adding it was privately owned property within the forest that had been used at one time for ranching.

He said with the recent land and housing boom in Montana, there was a fear the property would be purchased by a private party who would want to build mansions there. The trust knew it could move faster than the federal government to buy the acreage.

“We knew the property would sell quickly,” King said. He said the deal was closed in November and they held on to the property until the Forest Service was ready to buy it.

He called it a win-win-win for the Forest Service, the trusts and the public.

“This is an investment in conservation,” he said, noting they were able to make a little money off of it that will be used for future projects.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

