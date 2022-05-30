Forest service announces road closures due to projects

Beaver Creek Road, east of Nelson, and Brooklyn Bridge timber sale area, in the South Hills of Helena, will both be temporarily closed beginning on May 31, officials with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said Friday, citing public safety concerns.

A timber sale at Brooklyn Bridge in the South Hills of Helena will require a weekday area closure to ensure public safety due to logging and log hauling operations.

These prohibitions do not apply on weekends.

It is expected to be in effect until Oct. 21, or until the order is rescinded, whichever occurs first. The closure will be effective weekdays from Monday beginning at 12:01 a.m. through Friday at 5 p.m.

A culvert will need to be replaced on Beaver Creek Road (#138) just east of Nelson at mile post 6.77. Construction will start May 31 and the culvert replacement will take place June 1, which will require a temporary closure as well as delays. The northern 25 miles stretch of the Beaver Creek Road (#138), starting in Nelson, will have extensive road work done in June, which will require temporary closures. Folks out visiting should also be aware of construction equipment on the road. The Forest Service will post updates on its website and through social media.

Follow the forest on Facebook @HLCNF or Twitter @LewisandCLarkNF, visit the website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/hlcnf/ or call the Helena Ranger District at 406-449-5490 for the latest updates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0