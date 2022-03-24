Forest Service adds 18 acres of public land to Helena's South Hills

The U.S. Forest Service said Thursday that it has added 18 acres of public land to Helena’s South Hills.

The property, known as “Jupiter Lode,” was formerly a private inholding in Nelson Gulch within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, about five miles southwest of Helena, officials said.

The donation was made earlier this year. Most recently, the property was transferred from the National Forest Foundation to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, forest officials said.

“We are grateful for the work of our partners at the National Forest Foundation to secure this donation,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a news release.

She said this will expand public access in this popular area while creating greater habitat connectivity for wildlife.

Helena’s trail network in the South Hills is one of its many treasured attributes. Acquiring "Jupiter Lode" will add to the non-motorized recreational opportunities south of Helena.

Contact the Helena Ranger District at (406) 449-5490 for more information.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0