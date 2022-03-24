 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Forest Service adds 18 acres of public land to Helena's South Hills

  • 0
jupiter.jpg

The forest service has added 18 acres of public land to the South Hills.

 U.S. Forest Service

The U.S. Forest Service said Thursday that it has added 18 acres of public land to Helena’s South Hills.

The property, known as “Jupiter Lode,” was formerly a private inholding in Nelson Gulch within the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, about five miles southwest of Helena, officials said.

The donation was made earlier this year. Most recently, the property was transferred from the National Forest Foundation to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, forest officials said.

“We are grateful for the work of our partners at the National Forest Foundation to secure this donation,” Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a news release.

jupmap.PNG

This map shows the Jupiter Lode property.

She said this will expand public access in this popular area while creating greater habitat connectivity for wildlife.

Helena’s trail network in the South Hills is one of its many treasured attributes. Acquiring "Jupiter Lode" will add to the non-motorized recreational opportunities south of Helena.

People are also reading…

Contact the Helena Ranger District at (406) 449-5490 for more information.

0 Comments
2
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Researchers: We've may have been calling ‘Machu Picchu’ the wrong name

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News