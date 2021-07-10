Forest fires continue burning Saturday northeast of Helena

Several fires continued burning Saturday in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest northeast of Helena in a cluster of blazes U.S. Forest officials are calling the Divide Complex Fire.

The fires were reported Thursday afternoon and are 0 percent contained as of noon Saturday. The cost so far is $1.2 million, U.S. Forest officials said. The cause of the fires has not been determined.

The Balsinger Fire, 7 miles west of Neihart, has several spots that are burning, including a 150-acre area, a 35-40 acre area, a 20-acre spot and another 2 acres, officials said.

They said crews have located each and are working the west and south side of the larger spots, adding helicopter bucket support has been helpful. More resources may arrive later Saturday. There are 23 personnel reportedly on the Balsinger Fire as well as three engines and two helicopters.

A closure was issued for the Balsinger Fire area and will be in effect until July 31, unless rescinded earlier.

The Ellis Fire, 3 miles southwest of the Smith River, is estimated at 110 acres and crews have been working with Rockin C Ranch along the perimeter of the fire, forest officials said. The Rockin C Ranch has put a dozer line along the southeast side of the fire.