Forest fire reported north of Strawberry Creek in Jefferson County

A fire was reported Sunday north of Strawberry Creek, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The office said at 5:05 p.m. that the fire was on U.S. Forest Service land and the size was unknown.

The Forest Service, Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and the Clancy Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched.

At 6:28 p.m., the sheriff posted that Clancy Volunteer Fire Department reported the fire was relatively small in size, about "20 X 40."

"The fire has a line around it," the department posted. "Crews will continue to mop up for the rest of the afternoon. Expect smoke to be seen as interior areas of the fire are consumed."

DNRC Helena unit manager John Huston said the fire, known as the Pinecrest fire, was about a tenth of an acre. He said it was not known if it was on U.S. Forest Service land or private property, adding it was too close to tell.

He said firefighters are checking out a second fire nearby and possibly a third fire as well.

No cause had been determined, but lightning was suspected as a storm passed through the area earlier, Huston said.

This story will be updated.