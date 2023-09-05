BUTTE — There used to be photos on social media of her legs, often clad in colorful heels and resting on the floor of the statehouse as she tweeted about what lay ahead of her that day in the legislative session.

Abigail St. Lawrence represented a cluster of groups as a lobbyist, sometimes speaking several times a day during the sessions and prowling the halls at the Montana Capitol during the interim at various hearings or other state business.

And if she wasn’t posting online about state stuff, she often wrote about her historic home in Uptown Butte that she shared with her best friend and their German short-haired pointers, Gov. Ann Richards and Apollo.

But then, on June 17, 2022, the messages stopped.

St. Lawrence had suffered a stroke in which she has defied the prognosis on her chances for recovery and has been on a laborious road to recuperation that some describe as a miracle.

She now walks with a cane and her arm is in a brace. She’s been back in her Butte home for months, continues to go through therapy and remains optimistic about returning to the Capitol in Helena.

“These days I’m feeling pretty well — most days,” she said as she sits on a chair on the ground floor of her 124-year-old home. “I still have my right arm and leg that are coming, but very slowly.”

The 45-year-old St. Lawrence said she is concentrating more on her right leg and arm in physical therapy.

“It’s a lot of work for me,” she said. “But I am doing this, that’s the important thing, I am doing it.”

She takes paratransit to her physical therapy sessions five blocks away at St. James Healthcare, consisting of occupational and speech therapy twice a week.

Her speech is clear, but slow and deliberate as she offers complete sentences as she answers questions about her life. As she talks she sometimes raises a hand in the air as if to grasp a word that eludes her. She occasionally will ask softly aloud what word is she looking for. And, as her mother noted, she spells the word out in the air and then says it.

St. Lawrence said that on June 17, 2022, her best friend and housemate, Clayton Elliott, had asked her to shut the door.

“Clayton and I had both had COVID, which was no big deal,” she said, adding they were getting over it.

He had asked her to shut the front door because he was in the kitchen and she was in the in the dining room … “and that was the last thing I remember for four or five days.”

And she said she woke up in a hospital bed.

“I had a respirator and … I get a little choked up … My parents and my youngest sister were there the whole time and it was five days and it was weird though because when I got done with the respirator I can see everything right away and I knew that I had had a stroke right away,” St. Lawrence said.

She said as she was moved from a COVID intensive care unit to a regular ICU ward that she first saw all the flowers and other gifts people had sent her.

“And I knew that they were pushing for me and I knew I was going to be OK. It was going to be a long road ahead but I was going to be OK,” St. Lawrence said.

But she said she knew it was going to be a lot of hard work.

“It still is, it still is but I knew I could make it,” St. Lawrence said.

She said a neurologist at St. James warned the family she would likely never walk or talk again.

And then St. Lawrence takes a long pause as her voice is fills with emotion.

“My mom said ‘But you don’t know my Abby.’”

St. Lawrence went to St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings for 10 days and went to rehab at Benefis Health System in Great Falls for about a month and then went home with her parents through September and finally returned to Butte.

St. Lawrence said her youngest sister, Erica, a registered nurse, was in the hospital every day.

She stayed with Abigail at St. Vincent’s, until Abigail went to Benefis and then called her every day.

“She’s a great nurse, she’s a really, really great nurse,” St. Lawrence said. “I am so blessed to have her because she was the person that when things were going wrong with my care, she would … what was going on and what to do right.”

St. Lawrence remembers getting her first visit from Elliott.

She said he gave her a “little Pride sticker and he also told me … ‘Oh, and Roe v. Wade had been overturned,’ which I knew it had been. And one of the few words I could say was “f**k” and I said 'Well, f**k.’”

“That was when Clayton knew I was in there, somewhere,” she said.

Elliott said the doctors had to put Abby under when they had her on the operating table, because she refused to lie still.

“I remember thinking ‘She is still fighting.’ This is the Abby I know,” he recalled.

Elliott, a lobbyist for Trout Unlimited, said he and St. Lawrence have known each other since their lobbying days of 2011.

He said they had been great friends as the lobbying court becomes a “bit of a family and you become friends as you spend each waking moment together,” he said.

Elliott said their friendship deepened even though they are often on rival sides of an issue and often have clients vehemently opposed to each other.

“Both of us respect each other’s commitment to our work,” Elliott said, noting their styles are different but they are able to find common ground.

“I am probably a lot quieter than Abby but she is a force to be reckoned with,” he said, adding that she also is able sit behind closed doors and hammer out a deal.

St. Lawrence now starts her day about 9 a.m. and does not do makeup now because it's too difficult, “which is hard for me because I like my makeup, but I can’t do it right now.”

She’s able to make her own breakfast. The morning of the Aug. 5 interview she said she had cottage cheese and strawberries and avocado with toast.

She then goes to physical therapy and does that until 3:15 p.m., “which is a lot. I get tired a lot faster.”

She does things with friends. She goes to concerts and plays.

“It’s great I can see those. I just have to go slowly,” she said.

About 9 o’clock she is done for the night, until she goes upstairs and goes to bed.

She’s been able to visit the legislative session and stopped by in Helena on Feb. 17, when she received standing ovations from the House and Senate.

“It was so wonderful and I was moved to tears,” St. Lawrence said. “I was on the floor with the representatives and the lobbyists. I was so moved. They gave me a standing ovation and it was a really long standing ovation. It was great.”

Her birthday was two days before.

She was introduced in the Senate by friend Sen. Ryan Lynch, a Butte Democrat, who noted that she had been noticeably absent for the session.

“All the way from Butte, America. She came up to say hello to everybody,” he said, as senators began applauding.

Another Butte Democrat, Rep. Derek Harvey, introduced her in the House.

“Today I have the pleasure of introducing an outstanding member of the third house of the Montana Legislature, a dear friend of mine and a constituent, Abigail St. Lawrence,” he said.

St. Lawrence entered the back of the House chambers and received a hug from Rep. Ed Buttrey, R-Great Falls, and chatted briefly with Rep. Bob Keenan, R-Bigfork.

“It was so great. It was Feb. 17, so it wasn’t too crazy, but everybody was there. It was starting to get busy, really busy, but not right then. And it was so fun just to see everybody. I jumped out of bed that morning and I was ready to go, at 7:30 a.m. in the morning ... It was so great to see everybody (her voice cracks). I always thought I was a nobody …”

She had many groups that she represented as a lobbyist, attending several hearings a day and usually testifying before committees.

“I found out I could do a lot because I was able to give so much to so many people, if that makes sense,” she said.

She represented a diverse crowd, from building associations to speech pathologists.

“I could do everything, I wasn’t like Democrat or Republican … I was able to talk to clients and make them people rather than showing I just Republican or Democrat and that was the thing that made me a lobbyist,” she said. “It was the work that I wanted to do.

Before the stroke her plan was to continue lobbying and practice law.

“I love the law and I love the lobbying. It was what I really wanted to do,” St. Lawrence said.

And she lived in Butte.

“That is where my heart has always been,” she said. “I love Butte and I have always loved Butte.”

She said she is now inactive as an attorney and had specialized in water law.

“I love water law. I love water law so much,” she said. “And most people don’t understand water law, but I love water law. I hope to get back to that but right now I have a lot I have to do on myself.”

St. Lawrence was born in western New York and her family moved to Great Falls when she was about 5. It’s where her parents, Larry and Linda, live today. She has three sisters and seven nieces and nephews, who she often refers to as “niblets” on social media.

She attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington, and law school at Lewis and Clark College in Portland.

Her mother, Linda, said her daughter always stood out. But she was their first child so she had no other children to compare her to.

“What I thought was an average child I soon found out was anything but,” Linda said. “She was reading a newspaper at 3 years old.”

She remembers the “You don’t know my Abby” conversation with the neurologist. During a consultation he showed the parents an MRI that showed the left hemisphere of Abby’s brain was black. He said she would never speak again.

She notes that her daughter can “very much speak, she still searches for words.”

Linda St. Lawrence said she and her husband are very grateful for the progress that Abby has made.

“Any parent would wish she would return to the incredible mind she used to have,” she said. “It still can happen. She has a long road ahead of her but if anyone can do it, Abigail can.”

She said she and her husband work with her.

“She is now willing to accept that help, which is difficult for Abby,” Linda St. Lawrence said. “We try to help keeping things moving forward for her.”

Her friend of about 20 years, Jen Hensley, remembers getting a phone call when St. Lawrence first became ill.

“I am not a neurosurgeon or physician but I am sure she is in the miracle category,” she said. “We are thrilled she is still with us.”

Hensley said the first time she saw her they had a very long conversation.

“I knew immediately the old Abby was still there, she was funny, irreverent and smart,” she said.

But there have been some changes, even if subtle.

“She has softened a bit. Her cynicism is not there so much,” Hensley said. “She’s more thankful to be living every single day.”

She was with St. Lawrence on Feb. 17 when she visited the Legislature.

“It was great, everyone was super excited to see her,” Hensley recalled. “Word got around Abby is in the house.

“She held court,” she said. “She loves the Capitol and everyone in it.”

Margaret Morgan, owner and principal lobbyist with Morgan Consulting, has known St. Lawrence for years. They both had offices in the same building.

Morgan, a government affairs consultant, also worked in the Capitol during the legislative session.

“We hit if off from the very beginning as friends,” she said, adding they talked about everything.

Morgan described St. Lawrence as a “very energetic lobbyist.”

“She could easily outwork you,” she said, adding she was a force to be reckoned with.

“It was always nice to be on the same side of Abby,” Morgan said. “She was very energetic, very smart and very intuitive.”

She said the stroke has only changed St. Lawrence in that it has given her more confidence and determination.

“She is bound and determined to succeed and rise above what has happened to her,” Morgan said. “She is a very smart person. She has never given into it. She has never been ‘Poor me.’ She has been ‘I am going to kick this.’”

St. Lawrence said she still has a “little bit of peripheral vision in her right eye.”

“I can see everything around me and when people talk I can see everything but sometimes I have a little trouble communicating,” she said. “I want to say it but I can’t say it and that is a form of aphasia (she spells out). Sometimes I can’t talk as well as I should and that really bugs me because I was like, I talked a lot and I have very big sentences. Right now it is a little bit hard for me to communicate that because I can’t talk as well as I should but I hope I am getting back to it.”

She said she is now on four medications, they are all for depression and mood stabilizers.

A couple years ago she and Elliott bought a historic home, built in 1899, in Uptown Butte.

“The house is a beautiful house and a great place to host folks for dinner,” Elliott said. “We love to have dinner parties.”

It is now up for sale as Elliott and his partner, James, have purchased another home in Butte and have moved out.

“We both are in very different places than when we bought the house,” Elliott said of his friendship with Abby. “I met my partner in the last year and we wanted to find a place our own own. We loved sharing (the house) with people, but we both are in different places in life.”

St. Lawrence’s plan is to find a one-story house.

“I don’t know where I am going to be, I love Butte, I do, but most of the stairs don’t work for me. I could do it but it’s a lot of work,” St. Lawrence said.

She said there may be some places down the hill that might work. And she may have to move to Helena, where she once lived, which she notes has fewer stairs.

Linda St. Lawrence holds out hope her daughter will remain in the Uptown Butte home.

“I am not going to be surprised if she will be able to stay in that house,” she said. “She loves her home, she feels comfortable there. If she can stay there and get some minimal help once a week, she will.”

Abigail St. Lawrence said she remains committed to working on her physical therapy and returning to the Capitol, as early as the next session.

She is asked if she sees this as a “setback” or if there is some other lesson she has learned.

“I have learned a lot from it. It’s a big setback, but I think I am going to get over it,” St. Lawrence said. “I think the thing that is most important about it is that when you put your mind to it it’s not if you will get back to it. I will get back to doing what I want to do because I can and will get through it, I know that. It’s just going to take some time.”

“I get a little angry sometimes but I try … to take it as it comes every day and say to myself 'For today I will be grateful.'”

She said she tries not to be concerned about what is going to come back and it’s hard because "for years in my law practice … I fretted about everything. Now, I shouldn’t do that so much and I am taking each day as it comes. And it’s going to be a little while until I can be able to do my whole house again.”

“I just take it as it comes,” she said.

And she notes she now tells people she loves them.

“I think that’s the point, there are so many people I care about … I think that is the thing that keeps me running,” she said.

Elliott, who said this experience has given him a deeper admiration for caregivers, believes his friend will focus on lobbying for health care issues.

“I tell her there is no going back to ‘normal,’” he said, “there is only a new normal.”

“I think she will make a great advocate for telling her story,” Elliott said, adding she will have an ability to tell and “speak powerfully to a lot of issues.”

Her friend, Jen Hensley, remains convinced St. Lawrence has a bright future.

“I think she will exceed everyone’s expectations and she will lead a thrilling, wonderful life, no matter what that looks like,” she said.