‘For the Love of Birds’: New book features Jane Shull Beasley’s art

At age 15, she took up flying, passing the flight tests but was still too young to earn a pilot license.

“I started flying with the birds,” she wrote in some notes. There were few planes around her but “lots of feathered friends,” including Canada geese and bald eagles.

It still mystifies Shull, who said her mother’s family didn’t have much money at that time, how her mother could afford to fly.

Beasley also delved into art, studying commercial art at the University of Idaho in Moscow and designed window displays for David’s Department Store there, where she also modeled clothes for their ads.

She met her first husband Bill Shull at the university and moved with him to Boston, where he attended medical school and she studied costume design at Emerson. While there, she got to work on a production with composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein before he became famous.

Jane and Bill moved to Great Falls in 1954. Following their divorce in 1966, Jane moved to Missoula with her four young children, supporting them on her income as an artist.

At that time, she was known for her clay sculptures, said Shull. “She supported us four kids for seven years.”