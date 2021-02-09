For Kevin's sake, it's cold: Temps hit -38 in Montana

AccuWeather says the harshest cold of the winter so far is not showing any signs of relenting anytime soon in the northcentral United States. They said it was due in part to a shift in the polar vortex and note dangerously low temperatures have been recorded across the northern tier of the U.S. They said some locations haven't been above zero for more than two days.

The National Weather Service says there is a 40% chance of snow Tuesday in the Helena area. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2 and wind chill values as low as -20. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible. The National Weather Service says there is a chance of flurries before noon Wednesday in the Helena area, then a slight chance of snow after noon with a high near -1. Wind chill values as low as -25 are possible.

The low temperatures in the last 24 hours were:

AUGUSTA -11

BELT -17

BIG SANDY -16

BILLINGS -9

BOZEMAN -16

BOULDER HILL -14

BROWNING -21

CHINOOK -24

CLANCY -11