 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
For Kevin's sake, it's cold: Temps hit -38 in Montana
1 comment
editor's pick alert top story

For Kevin's sake, it's cold: Temps hit -38 in Montana

{{featured_button_text}}
Winter Storm

A Montana Department of Transportation plow clear snow off Euclid Avenue in Helena on Monday.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

If you think it’s cold in Helena, it could be worse. You could be in Kevin.

The National Weather Service offered the following reports early Tuesday for low temperatures over the past 24 hours.

Kevin seems to be taking the crown for the coldest temperature in the state this week, reporting -38, edging out Cut Bank by one degree. Helena's coldest temp during the same period was -12.

"The sun is shining and the wind is not blowing, so that is a real blessing," said Roxy Gillespie, who lives on a ranch seven miles outside of Kevin (she said it is pronounced Kee-vin). "We're very fortunate."

She said the pickup trucks and tractors are working and they have hay. And she says she and husband Wayne were prepared.

"Every year this weather will come and you have to live through it," Gillespie said.

AccuWeather says the harshest cold of the winter so far is not showing any signs of relenting anytime soon in the northcentral United States. They said it was due in part to a shift in the polar vortex and note dangerously low temperatures have been recorded across the northern tier of the U.S. They said some locations haven't been above zero for more than two days.

The National Weather Service says there is a 40% chance of snow Tuesday in the Helena area. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2 and wind chill values as low as -20. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible. The National Weather Service says there is a chance of flurries before noon Wednesday in the Helena area, then a slight chance of snow after noon with a high near -1. Wind chill values as low as -25 are possible. 

The low temperatures in the last 24 hours were: 

AUGUSTA -11

BELT -17

BIG SANDY -16

BILLINGS -9 

BOZEMAN -16

BOULDER HILL -14

BROWNING -21

CHINOOK -24

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

CLANCY -11

CUT BANK -37

DILLON -15 F

FORT BELKNAP -19

FORT BENTON -17

GREAT FALLS -20

HARLEM -25

HAVRE -27

HELENA -12

KEVIN -38

LEWISTOWN -15

MALMSTROM AFB -18

MONARCH CANYON -20

ROCKY BOY -29

SHELBY -30

TOSTON -6

WEST YELLOWSTONE -3

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -12

WOLF CREEK -11

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California expands vaccinations to stadium sites

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News