For Kevin's sake, it's cold: Temps hit -38 in Montana

If you think it’s cold in Helena, it could be worse. You could be in Kevin.
The National Weather Service offered the following reports early Tuesday for low temperatures over the past 24 hours.
Kevin seems to be taking the crown for the coldest temperature in the state this week, reporting -38, edging out Cut Bank by one degree. Helena's coldest temp during the same period was -12.
"The sun is shining and the wind is not blowing, so that is a real blessing," said Roxy Gillespie, who lives on a ranch seven miles outside of Kevin (she said it is pronounced Kee-vin). "We're very fortunate."
She said the pickup trucks and tractors are working and they have hay. And she says she and husband Wayne were prepared.
"Every year this weather will come and you have to live through it," Gillespie said.
AccuWeather says the harshest cold of the winter so far is not showing any signs of relenting anytime soon in the northcentral United States. They said it was due in part to a shift in the polar vortex and note dangerously low temperatures have been recorded across the northern tier of the U.S. They said some locations haven't been above zero for more than two days.
Some very cold temperatures out there this morning with coldest readings across NW portions of north-central MT. While winds are fairly light, even a slight breeze can create dangerous wind chill values at these temps. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/a7cjo5XGjB— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) February 9, 2021
The National Weather Service says there is a 40% chance of snow Tuesday in the Helena area. It will be mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 2 and wind chill values as low as -20. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half-inch is possible. The National Weather Service says there is a chance of flurries before noon Wednesday in the Helena area, then a slight chance of snow after noon with a high near -1. Wind chill values as low as -25 are possible.
The low temperatures in the last 24 hours were:
AUGUSTA -11
BELT -17
BIG SANDY -16
BILLINGS -9
BOZEMAN -16
BOULDER HILL -14
BROWNING -21
CHINOOK -24
CLANCY -11
CUT BANK -37
DILLON -15 F
FORT BELKNAP -19
FORT BENTON -17
GREAT FALLS -20
HARLEM -25
HAVRE -27
HELENA -12
KEVIN -38
LEWISTOWN -15
MALMSTROM AFB -18
MONARCH CANYON -20
ROCKY BOY -29
SHELBY -30
TOSTON -6
WEST YELLOWSTONE -3
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS -12
WOLF CREEK -11
Here's a look at record minimum temps for the next few days, which will be challenged in some areas. In addition, cold daytime temperature records are also in jeopardy for some locations through the rest of this week. #MTwx pic.twitter.com/BkXpVlcs4C— NWS Great Falls (@NWSGreatFalls) February 9, 2021
