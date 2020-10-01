Football players don’t cry? Oh yes, they do

Brian's Song (1971)
For better or worse, safe or not, football is back. The theory is that the linemen will block the virus, I guess.
But it’s not kick returns that sent me running down the sidelines this week, but rather the sad news that Gale Sayers, 77, had died.
Described as “soft spoken” and a “gentleman and a gentle man,” Sayers was poetry in motion.
Football is a sport full of crushing body blows and bruising tackles, but Sayers played the game more as ballet. No one ran quite like Sayers, with his patented ability to change directions in midair, leaving defenders twisted and face down.
He only played seven seasons in the NFL, but was still elected to the Hall of Fame, the youngest ever inducted at age 34.
His moves were engineered by his gravity-defying knees, which, sadly, gave out. His injuries shortened his career.
But Sayers was so much more than a fine player. He was loved for his compassion and gentleness, both of which were showcased in the 1971 made-for-TV movie, “Brian’s Song.”
“Brian’s Song” has been called a “guy-cry flick” because of its heart-tugging ending. The story recounts the friendship between Sayers and Brian Piccolo, both competing for the same running job on the Chicago Bears. They broke a color barrier in 1967 as the first black-white roommates in the NFL.
When Sayers’ knee collapsed for the first time, it was Piccolo that stayed at Sayers’ side, encouraging him and pushing him through rehab.
And when Piccolo was diagnosed with cancer, it was Sayers who was at his friend’s side to the last day.
“I think I owe you a beer,” says Gale.
“I owe you a whole lot more than that,” says Brian.
The film is remembered for a short speech by Sayers, paying tribute to his dying friend.
“You flatter me by giving me this award,” said Sayers, “I accept it for Brian Piccolo. It is mine tonight, it is Brian Piccolo's tomorrow. I love Brian Piccolo, and I'd like all of you to love him, too. Tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him."
Later, at bedside, they say goodbye.
“It’s 4th and 8 and they won’t let me punt,” says Piccolo.
“Go for it then,” says his friend.
“I’m trying, Gale, I’m trying.”
By showing the vulnerable side of athletes, “Brian’s Song” helps humanize a brutal sport.
When Sayers died, Brian Piccolo’s daughter said they’d finally be together again.
“Gale Sayers will always be a part of me,” she wrote, “Always someone important to my life. His spirit. His kindness.”
I thought about what other football films to offer up to Monday Night Football fans, and decided on “Friday Night Lights,” both the good film and the excellent TV series. Both are inspired by the true tale of a Texas high school team.
I love them because they contain vulnerability, tears and real human beings.
The film “Friday Night Lights” ends with a loss – one yard short of a state title. And that’s just one of the moments of defeat. The star runner tears his ACL in the first game. One player is brutally abused by his father, a legendary football star.
And the coach withstands unrelenting hostility from the community for every decision he makes.
Out of this pain, comes strength. What doesn’t kill him will – eventually - make him stronger.
The TV series was launched with a powerful pilot, which introduced us to the new coach at a football power in Texas. He’s expected to live up to the legend – lose no games and win the state title.
In the first game, he loses his star to a frightening injury. The town tramples on the coach, weakening him and hurting his family. Watching stress fractures appear inside the coach’s family is touching, heartfelt.
Unlike the film, the TV pilot ends with a win. The second episode heads to the hospital where the star quarterback is paralyzed.
Along the way, kids are drinking, having sex and doing dumb things. The Rally Girls are always willing to bring the quarterback “anything he wants.” Somehow, these hormonal caterpillars will evolve, and fly.
We meet real people. Some are loving and compassionate. Some are cruel and vindictive. Most ring true.
So, if you can’t sit in the stands for a game, perhaps you’ll enjoy doing what we’re told everyone in Texas does when the Friday night lights are switched on.
Lock the doors, turn on the radio and strap yourself in.
