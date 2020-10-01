Football players don’t cry? Oh yes, they do

“Brian’s Song” has been called a “guy-cry flick” because of its heart-tugging ending. The story recounts the friendship between Sayers and Brian Piccolo, both competing for the same running job on the Chicago Bears. They broke a color barrier in 1967 as the first black-white roommates in the NFL.

When Sayers’ knee collapsed for the first time, it was Piccolo that stayed at Sayers’ side, encouraging him and pushing him through rehab.

And when Piccolo was diagnosed with cancer, it was Sayers who was at his friend’s side to the last day.

“I think I owe you a beer,” says Gale.

“I owe you a whole lot more than that,” says Brian.

The film is remembered for a short speech by Sayers, paying tribute to his dying friend.

“You flatter me by giving me this award,” said Sayers, “I accept it for Brian Piccolo. It is mine tonight, it is Brian Piccolo's tomorrow. I love Brian Piccolo, and I'd like all of you to love him, too. Tonight, when you hit your knees, please ask God to love him."

Later, at bedside, they say goodbye.

“It’s 4th and 8 and they won’t let me punt,” says Piccolo.