Polite Society (PG-13)

At the Myrna Loy

Grade: B+

“Polite Society” takes us on an impolite Bollywood roller coaster ride.

What starts out as a frivolous romcom about a jealous sibling trying to sabotage her big sister’s wedding, evolves into light-hearted thriller with ninja ladies flying through the air with Pakistani panache.

“Polite Society” blends Jane Austen with “House of the Flying Daggers.”

Two sisters pledge to defy arranged marriage and arrange their own lives instead. Young Ria longs to be a stunt woman. Elder sis Lena attends art school.

But when her parents invite a handsome young doctor for dinner, Lena’s resolve melts.

To Ria’s disgust, Lena says yes to Salim’s proposal.

Ninja wannabe Ria gathers her BFFs, Clara and Alba, to concoct a multi-phase scheme to disrupt the marriage by any means necessary – up to and including spin kicks in wedding dresses.

Ria’s inept kung fu moves just add to the fun.

The amusing marital mash up ends in preposterous fashion with a sci-fi twist.

Usually such silliness annoys me, but two qualities saved “Polite Society.”

First, Nida Manzoor’s British film about a traditional Pakistani family takes pointed, but loving shots, at the submissive role of women in their culture. Ria and Lena both intend to forge their own path.

All goes well until Lena opts to trade her feminist sensibility for the accoutrements of gold digging.

Outraged, Ria, the kick-ass-sister, pledges to fight the good feminist fight, with BFFs Alba and Clara at her side.

But it’s the love between sisters that holds “Polite Society” together.

Ria’s war against her sister’s marriage is partly adolescent jealousy (“I’m prettier!”), but partly separation grief. Ria senses their deep friendship will likely end as sis sells out and moves away.

Ria’s clumsy kicks hide a broken heart.

The ninja shenanigans that cover up tears are actually quite sweet.

In the end, Ria establishes her own YouTube brand: “I am the fury!” Bruce Lee beware.

My runner-up in the “one liner” raffle was “give me that womb!”

That demand refers to Salim’s secret pursuit of the perfect repository for his perfect sperms.

The title “Polite Society” is a subversive stab at rules that try to keep young ladies from breaking the glass ceiling. Manzoor’s script is incisive, clever and outrageous in equal portions.

She’s blowing up movie norms at the same time she revolts against patriarchal Pakistani values.

So what have we here, anyway?

“Polite Society” is an irreverent attack on Pakistani patriarchy crafted with love and affection for all – and including lots of kung fu action.

“Bend it Like Beckham” has a sequel: Bend it like Ria!