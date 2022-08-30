Florence Crittenton to receive $900K from Childcare Innovation Grant

Florence Crittenton Family Services will receive more than $900,000 to help with the renovations of a child care facility on the first floor of its newly acquired Cooney campus, officials said Tuesday.

The Florence Crittenton Child Enrichment Center will serve children ages 0-5 from its residential programs and the community.

The money is from the Child Care Innovation and Infrastructure Grant, a partnership with the Early Childhood and Family Support Division of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and 31 child care providers across Montana. It will be used to develop and implement innovative community, area, region and/or business-based strategies which expand child care for Montana families, Crittenton officials said.

“This grant is not only a transformational funding source that will help us see our facility expansion dream into reality, but it is a huge nod to our early childhood leadership and staff, and the incredible work they do every day in providing high quality care and programming to the children in their care,” Executive Director Carrie Krepps stated in a news release.

She said Crittenton was “thrilled” to be working with the department as it assists in creating sustainable models of quality care for Montana families.

Crittenton now has 24 child care spots in this age range and the renovations will double that to 48. The funds will help create an effective and affordable model of care for children and sustainable business practices for child-care organizations across the state.

Crittenton is in the final design phase for the renovation project and, with these funds, anticipates beginning renovations on the child care area in early 2023. The “Project Sunshine” campaign to complete the renovations is continuing and information can be found at www.projectsunshine.info.

In late 2021, the nonprofit group bought a 28,294-square-foot building on 3.75 acres at 3404 Cooney Drive from Paul and Kelly Arneson for $2.5 million. It also has two homes and a duplex. The campus has served as an office for the Mountain-Pacific Quality Health Foundation and, at one time, the county hospital.

For more information visit www.florencecrittenton.org.