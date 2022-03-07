Florence Crittenton launches fundraising campaign to renovate Cooney property

Florence Crittenton has launched its $4.5 million "Project Sunshine" fundraising campaign to renovate the historic Cooney property in Helena.

The family services organization acquired the 28,294-square-foot building at 3404 Cooney Drive on Dec. 10, according to executive director Carrie Krepps. As this project moves forward, Florence Crittenton will move out of the residential and outpatient services building near Helena High School and various leased spaces across town and into the Cooney property.

Krepps said the goal is to get all of Florence Crittenton's services under one roof. A phased plan will see child care move into the building, followed by the residential services and finally the organization's administration.

"At the point where we made this decision, we were in two leased buildings in Helena and looking at a third," Krepps said. "It came about kind of organically. I bet I've toured every empty building in this town. We saw the Cooney property and thought it looked like a viable campus. It was in such good shape that it changed the conversation for us."

However, being in good shape doesn't mean it is up to code for the kinds of services that Florence Crittenton provides. About one-and-a-half floors of the three-floor building need to be significantly renovated in order to meet the criteria for child and family services. The remaining space needs only minor renovations, Krepps said. According to Krepps, the organization is working with Slate Architecture and will soon dive into the design phase of the building interior.

Krepps said they have several different fundraisers already planned or in the planning stages as part of Project Sunshine. She said one of the biggest projects is called "1,000 Thank Yous" and involves Florence Crittenton building a path from the Cooney Building to the garden. Benefactors can buy bricks with their name on it.

Beyond that, there will be more fundraising efforts, all part of Project Sunshine, in the summer and fall.

"We want to keep people engaged and keep the project growing," Krepps said.

Florence Crittenton will also make efforts to obtain private foundation grants and any other funding sources that are possible. Krepps said the organization just received a $450,000 donation from a private organization, which was a good jump start to Project Sunshine's efforts.

The organization managed to purchase the Cooney property with funding through Lewis and Clark County via a Community Development Block Grant, through the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act fund and American Rescue Plan Act funding and other contributions.

Krepps said they hope to complete the move and finish Project Sunshine by the end of 2023. This means their goal is to raise as much as possible in the next four to six months. As they move into the new facility, Krepps said the current plan is to sell the building they currently own or possibly rent it out if that is more financially viable.

"I really just want to thank the community. This organization would not exist without this community," Krepps said. "So a 'thank you' for everything in the past and everything in the future."

Florence Crittenton has existed in the Helena community and has served Montana for over 100 years. The organization provides residential treatment programs for women and children, outpatient clinical services and home visiting programs for families and early childhood education programs.

All information related to Project Sunshine can be found at www.projectsunshine.info.

