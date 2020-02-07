Florence Crittenton hosts its 18th Annual Paint the Town Pink Saturday

Florence Crittenton’s annual gala fundraising event, Paint the Town Pink, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

The 18th annual event, which is sold out, provides an opportunity to support Florence Crittenton’s programs for families with young children. Florence Crittenton provides trauma-informed care and a wide variety of programs aimed at strengthening families in our community.

Guests will be surrounded by a winter wonderland with antlers, crystals, fur and chic white decor as they enjoy dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions, raffles, music and dancing with the award winning Ten Years Gone.

New this year is a big band addition to Ten Years Gone. This year’s auction includes a private wine tour to Walla Walla, Washington, a beach vacation in Mexico, a private pool party at a mansion in Helena, classic Eaton Turner jewelry, dinner for 12 at the Wassweiler and a flight over Helena and the surrounding areas in a private plane.

