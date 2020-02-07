Florence Crittenton hosts its 18th Annual Paint the Town Pink Saturday
0 comments

Florence Crittenton hosts its 18th Annual Paint the Town Pink Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteers Jeannie Etchart, right, and Jamie McCullough, a Florence Crittenton board member,

Volunteers Jeannie Etchart, right, and Jamie McCullough, a Florence Crittenton board member, set up the silent auction Friday for the annual Paint the Town Pink fundraiser set for Saturday at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

Florence Crittenton’s annual gala fundraising event, Paint the Town Pink, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds. 

The 18th annual event, which is sold out, provides an opportunity to support Florence Crittenton’s programs for families with young children. Florence Crittenton provides trauma-informed care and a wide variety of programs aimed at strengthening families in our community.

Guests will be surrounded by a winter wonderland with antlers, crystals, fur and chic white decor as they enjoy dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions, raffles, music and dancing with the award winning Ten Years Gone.

Brittney Shirley, senior development manager for Florence Crittenton

Brittney Shirley, senior development manager for Florence Crittenton, preps for the annual Paint the Town Pink fundraiser.

New this year is a big band addition to Ten Years Gone. This year’s auction includes a private wine tour to Walla Walla, Washington, a beach vacation in Mexico, a private pool party at a mansion in Helena, classic Eaton Turner jewelry, dinner for 12 at the Wassweiler and a flight over Helena and the surrounding areas in a private plane.

There are some art pieces in this year’s auction. A Dale Livezey original will be a feature item in the live auction. Some of the most notable silent auction items are three original Bob Morgan pieces. These works include a moose study pencil sketch, said to be reflective of time the artist spent with his best friend at their Moose Lake Cabin and a pen and ink with watercolor of a Cherokee warrior. 

These pieces can be viewed at www.paintthetownpink.info/ and proxy bidding is available by calling the Florence Crittenton offices prior to the event at 406-442-6950 x204.

Volunteers help set up the annual Paint the Town Pink fundraiser Friday.

Volunteers help set up for the annual Paint the Town Pink fundraiser to be held on Saturday.

Carrie Krepps, Florence Crittenton’s executive director said, “We are once again amazed and humbled by the incredible support of the Helena community for our 18th Pink. This event does not happen without every donor and volunteer, just as our organization cannot help these amazing young families without the community’s support. The investment we are making in these young families, with the help of so many, comes back to all of us tenfold.”

All proceeds will benefit the families served through Crittenton programs, including residential, early childhood, and community-based services.

Information about the event is available at the www.florencecrittenton.org/.

If you go...

Paint the Town Pink will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds in the Exhibition Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the formal program beginning at 7 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rape suspect gets deferred sentence in plea deal
Local

Rape suspect gets deferred sentence in plea deal

One of two men accused of raping two 14-year-old girls agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of criminal endangerment and received a four-year deferred sentence Wednesday in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Rape suspect gets deferred sentence in plea deal
Local

Rape suspect gets deferred sentence in plea deal

One of two men accused of raping two 14-year-old girls agreed to plead guilty to a lesser charge of criminal endangerment and received a four-year deferred sentence Wednesday in Lewis and Clark County District Court.

Dean, Mary Murphy
Obituaries

Dean, Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy Dean was born in Butte to Jeanne and John (Jack) Murphy on November 27th, 1956. It was there that she would make a life working an…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News