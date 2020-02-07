Florence Crittenton hosts its 18th Annual Paint the Town Pink Saturday

Florence Crittenton’s annual gala fundraising event, Paint the Town Pink, will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.
The 18th annual event, which is sold out, provides an opportunity to support Florence Crittenton’s programs for families with young children. Florence Crittenton provides trauma-informed care and a wide variety of programs aimed at strengthening families in our community.
Guests will be surrounded by a winter wonderland with antlers, crystals, fur and chic white decor as they enjoy dinner, cocktails, live and silent auctions, raffles, music and dancing with the award winning Ten Years Gone.
New this year is a big band addition to Ten Years Gone. This year’s auction includes a private wine tour to Walla Walla, Washington, a beach vacation in Mexico, a private pool party at a mansion in Helena, classic Eaton Turner jewelry, dinner for 12 at the Wassweiler and a flight over Helena and the surrounding areas in a private plane.
There are some art pieces in this year’s auction. A Dale Livezey original will be a feature item in the live auction. Some of the most notable silent auction items are three original Bob Morgan pieces. These works include a moose study pencil sketch, said to be reflective of time the artist spent with his best friend at their Moose Lake Cabin and a pen and ink with watercolor of a Cherokee warrior.
These pieces can be viewed at www.paintthetownpink.info/ and proxy bidding is available by calling the Florence Crittenton offices prior to the event at 406-442-6950 x204.
Carrie Krepps, Florence Crittenton’s executive director said, “We are once again amazed and humbled by the incredible support of the Helena community for our 18th Pink. This event does not happen without every donor and volunteer, just as our organization cannot help these amazing young families without the community’s support. The investment we are making in these young families, with the help of so many, comes back to all of us tenfold.”
All proceeds will benefit the families served through Crittenton programs, including residential, early childhood, and community-based services.
Information about the event is available at the www.florencecrittenton.org/.