Florence Crittenton gets $1.2M grant to help refurbish Cooney campus

Florence Crittenton Family Services officials said Thursday they have received a $1,278,032 grant from the Montana Department of Commerce, which will be used to refurbish the north and west wings of the top floor of their Cooney campus.

These funds from the commerce department’s housing division are through the Home Investment Partnerships Program, which is a federal block grant program under the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development. It aims to create affordable housing for low-income households, Crittenton officials said. Applications were ranked on geographic diversity and housing needs, affordability and financial feasibility, long-term planning, solution and management, appropriate design and readiness to proceed.

Crittenton’s Executive Director Carrie Krepps said they were thrilled to receive the funds.

“Not only does it push us forward to our goal of renovating our campus, but it is the state’s recognition of the importance of supporting these families facing substance use challenges and the investment in a brighter future for all Montanans,” she said in a news release.

Crittenton provides help to families through residential, outpatient, community and early childhood programs.

Gov. Greg Gianforte said the health and well-being of Montana’s families, communities, businesses and economy rely on access to affordable, attainable housing.

“Projects such as yours help meet the housing needs of women and children, while providing them with supportive services to grow and thrive,” he said in the news release.

Crittenton purchased the Cooney campus at 3404 Cooney Drive about a year ago to serve as an eight-unit women and children’s recovery home and provide housing and other services to women ages 18-35 and their children ages 0-5. This project has been in development for several months and Crittenton officials said they have been working with Slate Architecture and Dick Anderson Construction to ensure the design meets the needs of the organization and community.

The Recovery Home is now being operated at the 901 N. Harris St. facility in Helena in a building owned by the Florence Crittenton Home & Services Foundation and is leased in an in-kind agreement annually to Crittenton. The programs have been at the Harris facility for 27 years.

The foundation is planning to sell the Harris building in the coming months. Crittenton programs will continue to operate there until the Cooney campus renovations are completed, officials said.

"We look forward to working with potential buyers, and continuing to invest in the programming at Florence Crittenton in innovative ways that can provide lasting support to the organization and the families it serves,” Foundation Board President Sarah Corbally said.

To learn more about Florence Crittenton visit www.florencecrittenton.org and the agency's current capital campaign Project Sunshine at www.projectsunshine.info.