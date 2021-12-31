Florence Crittenton buys Cooney Drive property, will relocate all services under 1 roof

The stars aligned.

That’s a phrase Carrie Krepps, executive director of Florence Crittenton Family Services, offers as she explains how her organization was recently able to get $1.25 million from the Community Development Block Grant – CARES Act fund that helped them to buy the former Cooney campus, with plans to put the operations under one roof and continue to provide services to young families.

Officials with Crittenton, which has been in Helena for 125 years, called it a new chapter in the organization’s history, “one that will take us through our next 100 years.”

Crittenton received the grant through Lewis and Clark County and has given up its leases on other properties and plans to move all of its operations into the campus soon. The foundation closed on the building in early December, upon getting notification of getting grant.

What started as a quest to find more space turned into the nonprofit group buying a 28,294-square-foot building on 3.75 acres at 3404 Cooney Drive from Paul and Kelly Arneson for $2.5 million. It also has two homes and a duplex. The campus has served as an office for the Mountain-Pacific Quality Health Foundation and, at one time, the county hospital. It also had a Mexican restaurant to the side of the main building, but the eatery, La Casa Fiesta, has relocated to Euclid Avenue and the building was converted back into a two bedroom single-family home.

“This is a very unusual property, but for someone like us, an organization like ours, it is perfect,” Krepps said, adding it is a little more quiet and private than Crittenton is used to.

Krepps said they entered a short-term loan in partnership with First Interstate Bank to buy the property. Crittenton needs to raise about $2 million, which includes a significant donation off the purchase price from the owner, the CDBG grant and $255,500 in private cash donations, she said.

Crittenton has applied for County America Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, and any remaining money needed to pay the rest of the loan will be raised in private and grant funding over the next year as part of a larger capital campaign that will be launched in February, Krepps said.

There will be some renovations to the main building on the campus. But Krepps said the building is move-in ready. It already has Wi-Fi, internet wiring and access, a security system, air conditioning and a generator gifted as part of the building, she said.

And even through the property is in the county, it borders city limits, and is hooked up to city water and sewer.

Eventually the main floor will be outpatient, administrative and child care. The goal is to have everyone, which includes a staff of 54, on campus. There is ample parking, but Krepps also sees more playgrounds.

She said the building, which is made of concrete, was built in 1937 by the same people who built Fort Peck Dam. Lessons had been learned about construction after the 1935 earthquake that rocked Helena.

"This building is solid," she said.

Krepps said she brought the idea of a permanent location during a board meeting.

“This is crazy you guys, we can’t keep gobbling up leases and have more locations, more locations and more locations,” she recalled saying. “We need to think about doing something more permanent here.”

“And you put it out to the universe.”

Krepps said the Realtor she had been working with called her in January and told her the whole property was for sale. She said they started crunching numbers, comparing current lease and operating costs with the cost of buying a new building.

She said they had looked in October 2020 at leasing the basement of the Cooney Drive building from Mountain-Pacific Quality Health, but said there were concerns about having child care under a business. Plans are to expand the child care program that now has a waiting list of 38 for pre-school and 56 for infants. She said if they can make improvements to the basement floor they can double their capacity from 30 to 60 children.

Krepps said that in partnership with the former owners, Crittenton has already moved a portion of its child care program into the garden level, as well as some of the community-based and administrative staff.

"We began leasing a small amount of space in August so we could drop our other leases around town and focus on one space with more operational efficiencies," Krepps said in an email.

"Now that the Foundation owns the building, we will be moving our administrative and community staff upstairs to the first floor where we will remain throughout the majority of the renovation of the top and bottom floors for programming," she said.

Crittenton had leased some facilities, plus has a home on Harris Street that it owns, Krepps said. She said that is a residential building and will eventually be sold.

Krepps said depending on fundraising and construction timelines, they anticipate having all programs moved over in the next 12-18 months.

"... we do no have to sell our Harris facility, which we own outright, to make the initial purchase (thanks to the CDBG and fundraising!), we will not need to discontinue any services during the renovations," Krepps said. "This was very important to us."

Lewis and Clark County Commissioner Tom Rolfe said through this grant, "Crittenton will be able to provide and expand important community services for decades to come.”

He said Crittenton has a "tremendous history of supporting folks, who under normal circumstances might fall through the cracks." And he added he is "excited about private nonprofits that move forward."

"I’m delighted they got that amount so can expand the services they provide to parents and children who maybe don’t have support from family," he said, adding he once toured the main building.

"It appears to be a heavy-duty facility that will last a long time," Rolfe said.

Once Crittenton completes the required activities for the CDBG grant and receives the funds, it will “sell” the building to Homes & Services from the Foundation and Homes & Services will be the permanent owner of the property.

"While it added a slight amount of complexity to the purchase, we did this so we could honor our buy/sell agreement with the owners that agreed to purchasing before the end of the year, which allowed for them to make the significant donation off the purchase price," Krepps said in an email.

Krepps said grant writing, proposals for renovations and other issues connected with the move will begin in early February. She said daily service will not be interrupted during the entire process.

"This place will look a lot different when we are done," she said.

For more information on Florence Crittenton, visit www.florencecrittenton.org.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

