Flood relief available for Helena nonprofits

Applications are now being accepted from local nonprofits for grant relief from recent floods in Helena, officials with the Helena Area Community Foundation and the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area said Monday.

The Emergency Relief Fund has raised more than $25,000 in response to the July 3 flash flooding, and nonprofits can apply for up to $2,000 at https://bit.ly/3uB8oLu to aid in recovery efforts, officials said.

Emily Frazier, HACF executive director, said it is their hope that filling out the applications will only take a few minutes for any nonprofit to apply.

They also hope to send funding out quickly.

Frazier also added, “$2,000 per nonprofit may not be enough to make the flooded organizations whole again, but we hope that with continued donations to the emergency relief fund or directly to impacted nonprofits, we will get there.”

Frazier and Emily McVey, executive director of United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, encourage nonprofit leaders to let their agencies know what assistance is needed.

HACF and United Way LCA are tracking flood damage among nonprofit organizations and coordinating financial support, supply donations and volunteers. Nonprofit organizations who have flood damage should notify HACF at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org or 406-459-0928.

The Helena Area Emergency Relief Fund is accepting donations at https://bit.ly/3AHAVmG or on the HACF website at www.helenaareacommunityfoundation.org.

Those interested in volunteering with cleanup or repairs should contact the United Way LCA at emily@unitedwaylca.org or 406-442-4360.

For questions regarding monetary or supply donations, please contact Frazier at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org or via telephone at 406-459-0928.