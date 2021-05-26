Flood advisory issued for Dearborn River at Craig

A flood advisory was issued Wednesday for the Dearborn River at Craig through Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service posted that the Dearborn River was at “bankfull” with additional rises over the next 24 hours and could flood low-lying fields near the river.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that the stage was at 5.4 feet, with an action stage of 5.5 feet. The flood stage is 6.5 feet.

The river was expected to rise to 6.2 feet just after midnight Thursday.

It will then fall to 5 feet and begin rising again Monday evening. It will rise to 5.4 feet June 4. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage, according to the post.

At 6.5 feet, the river will come out of its banks, flooding fields to the north of the river and west of Highway 287.

People are asked to report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and the National Weather Service.

