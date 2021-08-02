 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flash-flood warning issued for Marysville, Canyon Creek
0 comments
editor's pick alert

Flash-flood warning issued for Marysville, Canyon Creek

  • 0
rain stockimage

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning Monday for south-central Lewis and Clark County until 6:45 p.m.

Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warning area and said flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Locations expected to experience flooding include Marysville and Canyon Creek.

People are advised to move to higher ground now. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads.

0 comments
0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant over NY Attorney General's report

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News