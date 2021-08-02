Flash-flood warning issued for Marysville, Canyon Creek

INDEPENDENT RECORD
The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning Monday for south-central Lewis and Clark County until 6:45 p.m.
Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warning area and said flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.
Locations expected to experience flooding include Marysville and Canyon Creek.
People are advised to move to higher ground now. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads.
