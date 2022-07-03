Flash flood hits Helena, sends water flowing down Last Chance Gulch

A flash flood hit Lewis and Clark County on Sunday evening, pelting the ground with hail and sending a small river of rainwater rising to wheel wells and lapping at doors at businesses through Helena’s Last Chance Gulch.

Among the places reporting damage were the YWCA Helena and Lewis & Clark Library.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood had warning for the county until 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

“Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen,” the NWS stated. “Flash flooding is already occurring.”

Matt Ludwig, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said they were aware of a chance of severe thunderstorms, but thought it would hit south of Helena.

He said it appears to be a super cell thunderstorm that crossed the Continental Divide.

"This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation," weather officials said.

Places that saw flash flooding included Helena, East Helena and Spring Meadow Lake State Park.

Postings on social media showed a small river flowing down Last Chance Gulch and floodwaters slapping up against the doors of businesses.

Ludwig said there were also reports of flooding along Winnie Avenue.

Weather service officials warned the heavy rain will impact creeks, streams, urban areas and underpasses.

Helena Fire Chief Jon Campbell said he had heard through his team that the 911 center received so many calls that the volume, along with weather, had affected the system. He said there were dozen of calls of trees down and pending welfare and other calls. He said many people were able to resolve the issues themselves.

He said there was a report of people trapped on Mount Helena, but they were able to get off the mountain before rescuers arrived.

Campbell said there were also several reports of flooding among residents and businesses along the city’s downtown.

The main house of the YWCA Helena was among the harder-hit places reporting flooding in its basement.

Executive director Jen Gursky said there was 1-2 inches of standing water in 2,000-square-feet of space. She said several mattresses and children’s beds were ruined.

“I think everything in there is a complete loss,” she said.

It is also an area with hardwood floors where children’s classes, parenting and other classes are held.

“The basement is a sad place to flood because it is where we keep all of our storage, all of our baby stuff,” Gursky said.

She said a water restoration company was called out to help with the damage and fans are set up throughout the area.

Gursky and Kellie Dold, director of development and marketing for YWCA Helena, made a plea on Facebook for help from the community.

“We are experiencing some flooding in our basement and we’re reaching out to you for help,” Gursky said.

Dold said they would be grateful for any donation to help with the flooding.

People can donate at YWCAhelena.org/donate.

Patricia Spencer, Lewis & Clark Library spokeswoman, said the library sustained mild water damage and no books were destroyed.

She said water came in from the gulch on the southeast side of the building. She said the maintenance crew responded quickly.

The library has recently undergone $6 million in renovations.

“Everyone’s stomach sort of fell” when they heard about the flooding.

Spencer said the library plans to reopen at noon Tuesday.

Montana Book Co. at 331 N. Last Chance Gulch posted Sunday on social media that it had survived that "freak flood" just fine.

"Cannot say that for everyone," it said on Twitter. "Backed-up toilets, standing water, flooded basements around downtown. Be patient as folks get things cleaned up."

Ludwig said the storm has moved on to northern Meagher County.

Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton said he had heard some reports of flooding in Helena, but none in the county outside of town.

The weather service urged people to be cautious while driving and encountering flooded roads.

"Turn around, don't drown ... Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," they said.

The Helena Area Community Foundation, in partnership with the United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area, opened a fund to provide emergency funding to local nonprofits impacted by the flooding.

If you'd like to make gifts directly to the YWCA, please visit YWCAhelena.org/donate. For the Lewis and Clark Library, visit https://www.lclibrary.org/233/Support-the-Library.

Both HACF and United Way LCA will update websites as local needs are assessed. A nonprofit that has had damage should contact Emily Frazier at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org and let her know what supplies are needed in order to share that information with the community.

Funds donated to this campaign will be distributed as grants to local nonprofits. If, for any reason, more funding is raised than is needed for flash flood relief, those funds will be retained until another emergency impacts our communities.

For more information, contact Frazier at emilyf@helenaareacommunityfoundation.org or (406) 459-0928.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

Love 10 Funny 2 Wow 40 Sad 11 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.