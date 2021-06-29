Flag-raising ceremony to replace Capital City 4th of July Celebration

A small flag-raising ceremony will replace this year’s Capital City Fourth of July Celebration, which has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ceremony will be conducted with help from Boy Scouts from Troop 214, who are the year-round keepers of the flag at the Old Glory Landmark at Centennial Park in Helena, along with a few ambassadors and Old Glory Landmark Committee members.

While the ceremony will be held in public, organizers do not want a crowd to gather.

The annual celebration was also canceled last year as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to be held again in 2022.

The event usually includes free hot dogs, root beer floats, bounce houses and a concert, and it drew 1,200 to 1,500 people each year from 2015 to 2019.

