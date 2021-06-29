 Skip to main content
Flag-raising ceremony to replace Capital City 4th of July Celebration
Old Glory Landmark

The flag is raised on the Fourth of July in 2019 at the Old Glory Landmark.

 THOMAS PLANK, Independent Record

A small flag-raising ceremony will replace this year’s Capital City Fourth of July Celebration, which has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ceremony will be conducted with help from Boy Scouts from Troop 214, who are the year-round keepers of the flag at the Old Glory Landmark at Centennial Park in Helena, along with a few ambassadors and Old Glory Landmark Committee members.

While the ceremony will be held in public, organizers do not want a crowd to gather.

The annual celebration was also canceled last year as a safety precaution amid the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to be held again in 2022.

The event usually includes free hot dogs, root beer floats, bounce houses and a concert, and it drew 1,200 to 1,500 people each year from 2015 to 2019.

