FitzGerald calls 44-year Intermountain career a 'wonderful mystery'

Jim FitzGerald was working at a sheep ranch in western Montana when he saw a Helena newspaper that a trucker had left at a truck stop.

Tucked inside the help wanted ads was a job opening at the Intermountain Deaconess home in Helena.

FitzGerald, who came from the Los Angeles area, had a bachelor’s degree in psychology. He had come to Montana to work construction and build a few buildings on the sheep ranch his contractor boss in California had purchased. He had fallen in love with the Treasure State and knew he did not want to return to California.

So he applied.

And 44 years later he retired from the agency that has helped thousands of Montana’s children and their families and has also grown in scope and mission.

Intermountain, which describes itself as a “pioneering agency in the areas of mental and behavioral health,” said it helps children and families through residential, school-based and outpatient therapeutic services. It states it is a nationally recognized nonprofit that helps children and families in Montana as well as nationally and internationally through its relationship-based treatment model.

Intermountain was founded in 1909. William Wesley Van Orsdel, also known as “Brother Van,” and Louise Stork convinced the Wesleyan University board to convert an abandoned campus in the Helena Valley into the Montana Deaconess School. It opened Sept. 14, 1909, with nine students.

FitzGerald said he didn’t plan on staying at the job so long.

“But it didn’t surprise me,” he said. “It seemed like a good fit, a good mission and good people.”

FitzGerald was honored recently at Intermountain’s Festival of Trees Starlight Gala.

Pam Schapper, incoming board chair, said FitzGerald was chief executive officer for 21 of his 44 years with Intermountain. She noted FitzGerald did not attend the banquet, citing an unexpected visit from a family member.

“His legacy to the organization is exponential,” she said, noting that during his leadership, FitzGerald contracted with two consultants to lead the board and staff in a new mission and vision for the organization, all the while making sure intermountain celebrated its heritage.

“This vision moved us from serving 50 children and families a day in three programs to serving almost 1,200 children, families and individuals a day across the great state of Montana in numerous programs,” Schapper said. “We moved from a Helena-based organization to a statewide organization with one-of-a-kind partnerships across the state, allowing expansion and co-location of services.”

She said FitzGerald initiated a $25 million capital campaign resulting in renovated and new cottages on campus, money in endowment, legacy gifts from across the state and a new campus in the Flathead called Providence Home.

“Jim advocated that we could always fill another bed and treat a child, but we had the added responsibility and moral obligation of preventing and intervening in childhood trauma,” Schapper said.

FitzGerald, 69, said in a telephone interview that need has always outstripped demand.

He said most of Intermountain’s growth was in the past 25 years, but it has all been planned. FitzGerald said the nonprofit has expanded from residential beds to community-based services, training and advocacy.

He was asked what he enjoyed about the work.

“The best part was seeing the change in some shattered and broken lives of children and repair work with children and families and getting children placed into permanent homes,” FitzGerald said.

He praised those who have helped Intermountain financially.

“Donors are a real highlight,” FitzGerald said. “A nonprofit works outside the economy.”

He said in the nonprofit world, you wake up and get right to work raising 25%-30% of your income.

“Our donors have been absolutely fabulous and our staff has been exceptional,” FitzGerald said.

He said nonprofits are running behavioral health programs that private providers don’t want to touch. They have to rely on Medicaid rates, which don’t meet costs and were not designed to run a business on.

"You better be able to raise money from caring donors,” he said.

Schapper said FitzGerald’s “greatest legacy” to Intermountain came before he was CEO. He helped set a philosophy of treatment for Intermountain’s clinical programs.

In 1982, FitzGerald was sent across the country by the CEO at that time to find a clinical model for treatment, she said. An hour outside Denver he visited an organization called Forest Heights, a 23-bed program that operated out of an old hunting lodge.

“The model resonated with him, and with our staff. The philosophy was about attachment and bonding, as he often says, it’s what our great-grandparents knew about,” Schapper said. “The importance of attachment and bonding and what gets broken in relationships gets healed through healthy relationships.”

“This is still our mission today, healing through healthy relationships,” she said. “He often talks about how our organization ensures transgenerational inoculation from abuse, neglect and trauma in all we do.”

FitzGerald said at the time Intermountain didn’t have a good treatment model that fit younger children.

He said Forest Heights mentored Intermountain for five years.

“It was ahead of its time in terms of dealing with impact of trauma upon a child,” FitzGerald said.

He said large funding cuts to programs and nonprofit agencies began in the ‘80s during the Reagan administration.

“It’s always been hard, it has always been underfunded,” FitzGerald said.

He said the state Legislature approved studying rates for health care providers.

“They did a fabulous job and did an accurate evaluation, but the governor’s budget proposes one-third of the recommended budget," FitzGerald said. “We would never treat highways and bridges this way, we would take care of basic needs.”

He said children’s mental health has never been funded appropriately.

“Children don’t vote,” FitzGerald said. “A lot of legislators see mental health issues as a moral failure by families and children.”

He said that Montana for 30 years has been among the top five states in the nation for children’s suicide.

“That’s not by accident,” FitzGerald said. “We know better but we don’t do better.”

He had decided to retire before the COVID-19 pandemic started. He said he delayed leaving, not wanting to add to the disruption COVID-19 had caused.

“But it was time for me to get out of the way and let someone else come in,” he said, adding he had grown weary of the constant finance game to find funding and throwing a “hail Mary” pass every Monday morning.

He and his wife Joan live in Helena and have four grown children. He said he is now employed part time with the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation.

Dee Incoronato is now serving as Intermountain's chief strategy officer and interim chief executive officer. She started on the Intermountain board in 2002 and became a staff member in 2013.

She said FitzGerald's legacy to Intermountain is twofold:

Incoronato mentioned finding the Forest Heights model, which is the one that Intermountain uses today, as one.

The other occurred in 2005 while he was CEO. FitzGerald made a presentation to the board.

"He said, 'We can always treat another child, fill another bed, but we have the added responsibility and moral obligation to prevent and intervene in childhood trauma,'" she recalled.

His vision moved Intermountain from serving 50 children and families a day in Helena to nearly 1,200 a day across the state of Montana in various outpatient services for traumatized children and community trainings to prevent trauma.

FitzGerald was asked for his thoughts on the future for Intermountain.

"There is no end in sight for need … the line for kids waiting to be served goes around the block 10 times," he said.

“I believe Intermountain will be fine, it has a fabulous mission, a fabulous foundation, and a committed staff that went to hell and back during the pandemic,” FitzGerald said, adding that most providers have not recovered from the pandemic.

FitzGerald called his career and time at Intermountain “a wonderful mystery at every turn."

“I was grateful for every opportunity that came my way,” he said. “I was grateful for the incredible opportunity that I was afforded.”

Schapp thanked FitzGerald for his years of service to Intermountain and all that he has done for the children.

“As our founder, brother Van, said, ‘brethren, we cannot allow the suffering of children to go (unaddressed).’ And that is what Jim did for all of his years with Intermountain, is to refuse to see the suffering of children to go unaddressed.”