Fishing fanatics flock to Canyon Ferry for Ducks Unlimited fundraiser

The second annual Montana Ducks Unlimited Ice Fishing Tournament on Canyon Ferry Reservoir reeled in 625 attendees, surpassing last year’s inaugural event total of 478.

And to think that last year organizers optimistically estimated they would have 125 participants.

Jake Hansen, state chairman of Ducks Unlimited Montana, said the Feb. 19 tourney, known as “Ducks on Ice” and which offered $13,000 in cash prizes, continues to exceed expectations.

“Ice fishing has a good culture in Montana,” he said Tuesday, adding that Canyon Ferry is a good, central location.

“We thought it might take a few years to get to the size we are now," Hansen said. “We are way ahead of where we thought we would be.”

"We're very happy it has turned out as well as it has," he said.

Hansen said the Montana chapter of Ducks Unlimited, which has 8,564 members, felt the need to have a regional fishing event. He said Ducks Unlimited has a good following in Montana, “but ice fishing gives us something not done before.”

He said similar events in Minnesota draw 20,000 people. Hansen said Montana members knew they would never hit those numbers.

He said the event drew participants from seven states. The Big Fish prize was $2,500 and the fisherman with the largest walleye and perch each got $1,000. Other prices included Charles Daly O/U 20 gauge shotguns, Kenetrek boots, Vortex Viper 10X42 binoculars, an Otter Vortex Lodge fish house, Sitka Mountain 2700 backpacks, Aqua View 715C cameras, Camp Chef pellet smokers and $250 Kenyon Noble gift cards.

Hansen said this year they have received a lot of positive feedback. There was some criticism last year for not allowing hut-style shelters and electronics such as underwater cameras to be used.

He said the rules, which were taken from Minnesota, were tweaked to cater more to Montana.

Ducks Unlimited touts itself as the world's leader in wetlands and waterfowl conservation. It says it conserves, restores and manages wetlands and associated habitat for North America's waterfowl.

Rusty South caught the biggest fish, a 2.74-pound burbot. Jerrod Gustovich caught the smallest, a walleye that weighed in at 0.05 pounds.

Dustin Bauch placed first for perch with 1.74 pounds, and Eric Krouss and Joe Sayer tied for second with 1.33 pounds each.

James Callahan placed first for walleye with 1.41 pounds, Jamie Szlemko came in second with 1.10, and Duncan Tomas placed third with 1.09.

In the youth division, Harper Moran placed first with 1.26 pounds, and Coleman Moon and Michael Hand tied for second with 1.25.

Hansen said he was “very happy” the event turned out as well as it did, and he credited volunteers for their help.

“I’m proud of the volunteer staff,” he said, noting they came from all areas of the state including Billings, Bozeman, Kalispell, Lincoln, Missoula and Sidney.

Hansen said Tuesday it was not known how much money was raised during the one-day event, but added that planning is already underway for next year’s tournament.

He said it will be Feb. 18, as long as the state approves the permit.

