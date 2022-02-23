Fisherman recuperating after falling through ice at Causeway

Authorities were called Wednesday to a report of a fisherman who fell through the ice at the Causeway that divides Lake Helena and Hauser Lake.

The call came from Lewis and Clark County Public Works about 10 a.m., Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert said. The county’s search and rescue unit was dispatched.

By the time they arrived, the man was out of the ice and was with state wildlife officers, Colbert said. They then checked him out medically.

“It appears to be a combined effort,” Colbert said.

He said they were trying to retrieve some of the man’s equipment that had fallen into the ice.

It was not immediately clear if it was on the Lake Helena or Hauser Lake side of the Causeway.

No further information was immediately available.

