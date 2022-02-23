Fisherman pulled to safety after falling through ice at Causeway

A Lewis and Clark County public works employee and another man on Wednesday pulled a fisherman to safety after he fell through the ice at the Causeway at Hauser Lake, officials said.

Public works employee Travis Leslie and fellow public works employee Joachim Walters were headed west over the Causeway when they noticed an ice shelter that had broken through, according to information provided by Lewis and Clark County.

They stopped to take a closer look and saw what looked like a leg moving in the water. As they exited the truck, they could hear the man yelling for help. The temperature at the time was minus 10 degrees.

Walters made a radio call and got emergency personnel en route.

Leslie made his way toward the ice shelter and met up with another fisherman who was also coming to help. Leslie dropped to his stomach to distribute his weight load better on the thin ice, county officials said.

The second fisherman held onto his ankles while Leslie pulled himself closer to the individual. The person was weak and barely above water, county officials said.

Leslie was able to get close enough to only lock fingers with the person, but that was enough to pull him closer to the edge of the ice and eventually out of the water.

They got him to shore and inside a county truck until emergency responders could arrive. The unknown fisherman who came to the rescue was also wet and exhausted, so he stayed in the county truck as well.

Leslie thought the person could have been in the water for up to five minutes or more. Leslie could only remember seeing the man’s breath above the water and one of his hands, county officials said. He believes that if they had not gotten to the man when they did that within another minute he would have been gone.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Brent Colbert said the county's search and rescue unit was dispatched to the incident around 10 a.m.

By the time they arrived, the man was out of the ice and was with state wildlife officers, Colbert said. They then checked him out medically.

Colbert said responders were trying to retrieve some of the man’s equipment that had fallen through the ice.

