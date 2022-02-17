Fish Hawk Campground at Canyon Ferry temporarily closed due to misuse

Fish Hawk Campground at Canyon Ferry Reservoir is closed until further notice due to public misuse such as large amounts of trash recently being dumped, officials said Thursday.

The campground has six picnic sites and 10 fire rings and is south of the dam on the west side of the reservoir, according to https://www.visitmt.com/.

Bureau of Reclamation officials issued a news release in October after repeated misuse occurred at the campground last summer and fall and said visitors have repeatedly left behind trash that led to the decision to temporarily close the site. Photos shared by the bureau show discarded mattresses, chairs, boxes and other garbage left on the side of the road near the campground.

The campground is also closed for day use. It was an overnight, tent only campground.

Reclamation plans to reopen the area in the spring or summer for day use only and will release another notice when it is reopened, officials said Thursday.

Fish Hawk is not the only Canyon Ferry campground that has been misused in recent months, officials said.

"During the summer recreation season, some visitors participated in unauthorized activities such as cutting down trees, littering, vandalism and staying longer than the 14-day limit at Canyon Ferry Reservoir," Dan Stremcha, supervisory facility operations specialist at Canyon Ferry, previously told the Independent Record.

There are 289 Reclamation project areas that have developed recreation facilities and opportunities available for public use. Over 100 are managed by a federal recreation partner. Reclamation has about 6.5 million acres of land and water, most of which is available for public outdoor recreation.

The 187 developed recreation areas managed by Reclamation or a non-federal recreation partner draw over 24 million visits annually.

