First round of COVID vaccines arriving in Helena Tuesday

Merchant said phase 1B locally will include essential workers and first responders in the community, including everyone from gas station attendants and bartenders to FBI agents and school teachers, and will hopefully begin before the completion of phase 1A.

"Phase 1B is massive," Merchant said. "It's going to be a huge logistical effort once we get to phase 1B."

First, the county health department and the local vaccine distribution task force will need to determine the overall need for the vaccine. Merchant said his team will begin surveying local entities, such as the Helena Police Department, to gauge how many people within each entity are eligible to take the vaccine and how many want to take the vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said this will "get us an understanding of the demand."

However, Merchant said there is still much to be determined about the broader rollout, including where the vaccines will be distributed, who will be administering the vaccinations, how many people will receive a vaccine to begin phase 1B, and when it will begin.