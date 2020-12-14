First round of COVID vaccines arriving in Helena Tuesday

Front-line staff at St. Peter's Health will be the first Lewis and Clark County residents to receive initial doses of Pfizer's recently approved COVID-19 vaccine.
The first round of the county's doses, 975 in total, will arrive at St. Peter's Health Tuesday. Distribution of the vaccine to front-line, patient-facing employees will be handled internally by St. Peter's administration in line with the state's vaccination plan and is expected to begin in earnest Thursday, according to hospital spokeswoman Kathryn Gallagher.
Eric Merchant, Lewis and Clark Public Health’s disease control and prevention division administrator, sits on both the state and local vaccine task forces. He said he expects the county to receive weekly shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, pending Food and Drug Administration approval of the latter, moving forward.
Merchant referred to the initial shipment as the start of phase 1A. The shipment will provide the initial dose of the vaccine to about 57% of the local hospital's workforce.
In three weeks, the hospital is expected to receive a second shipment of 975 doses that will go to the same employees, as the vaccine is delivered in two separate doses.
Montana received a total of 9,750 doses Monday that will be distributed to health-care workers at 10 health-care facilities in the state's seven largest communities. St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings and Bozeman Health received some of the first doses in the state Monday.
Merchant said phase 1B locally will include essential workers and first responders in the community, including everyone from gas station attendants and bartenders to FBI agents and school teachers, and will hopefully begin before the completion of phase 1A.
"Phase 1B is massive," Merchant said. "It's going to be a huge logistical effort once we get to phase 1B."
First, the county health department and the local vaccine distribution task force will need to determine the overall need for the vaccine. Merchant said his team will begin surveying local entities, such as the Helena Police Department, to gauge how many people within each entity are eligible to take the vaccine and how many want to take the vaccine.
He said this will "get us an understanding of the demand."
However, Merchant said there is still much to be determined about the broader rollout, including where the vaccines will be distributed, who will be administering the vaccinations, how many people will receive a vaccine to begin phase 1B, and when it will begin.
"I want the public to be confident. We have a great team working on this," Merchant said about the group assembled locally to manage the vaccine rollout that includes representatives of local government, St. Peter's Health, PureView Health Center, Veterans Affairs, local school districts, pharmacies and members of the Community Organizations Active in Disasters.
The county health department has been actively working with many of these groups since the outset of the pandemic that has already claimed the lives of more than 800 Montanans. The familiarity with collaborators is something Merchant said the county will lean heavily on to effectively distribute the vaccine as it becomes available.
"We're going to move out pretty seamlessly in this jurisdiction," he said. "Finally, we have something positive to work toward."
Supply of the vaccine will represent the biggest challenges, according to Merchant, who said some hiccups along the supply chain are bound to happen.
He said the second largest hurdle to developing a herd immunity through mass inoculation is residents' hesitancy.
"We need our population to understand this is a safe and effective vaccine," he said, referring to the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. "We're looking at a very safe and effective vaccine."
Phase 1C of the county's vaccine rollout will include adults over age 65 and those at high risk. Merchant said little has been planned beyond phase 1.
Governor-elect Greg Gianforte praised the success of Operation Warp Speed in safely developing and manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine in a news release sent out Monday. Pfizer did accept financial assistance from the federal initiative tasked with delivering a vaccine, but the company did not accept funds for research and development.
"American ingenuity and innovation have brought the light at the end of the tunnel closer and made it brighter," Gianforte said in the news release. "Had it not been for Operation Warp Speed, Montanans could have been waiting months or more for a vaccine. It will help save lives and support our hardworking front-line health care workers. It will also help us safely get our economy going again, get Montana small businesses open, get Montanans back to work, and get our educators and kids back in the classroom... As governor, my top priority is to ensure this vaccine is widely available to all Montanans."
