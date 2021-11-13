First local COVID vaccine clinic for ages 5-11 draws 600

Emily Tomsheck was hesitant Saturday to take any credit for her son, Cas, getting the first dose of his COVID-19 shot.

“It was a lot of him,” she said as she nodded toward the masked 9-year-old sitting on a bench seat in the East Helena High School gymnasium a few minutes after getting his Pfizer shot.

“I feel pretty good,” Cas said. “I really don’t like shots either.”

His mom said he has been waiting since April to get the vaccine, much like the older people in his home.

Cas was among 600 5- to 11-year-old children expected to get the shot Saturday in the first clinic for kids offered by St. Peter’s Health, PureView, Elkhorn Community Organizations Active in Disaster and Lewis and Clark Public Health in partnership with East Helena Public Schools. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Nov. 2 approved COVID-19 vaccinations for children from age 5 to 11. Doses for this age group are one-third of the amount given to teens and adults.

Officials said 1,000 appointments were available at Saturday's clinic.

Movies played on large TV screens in the background as families entered the school for the appointment-only event. They registered on tables set up in the front lobby, were then moved to the gymnasium for their shot and then moved to another gymnasium to take a breather, in case of any issues arising from the shot, before being allowed to leave.

Jill Steeley, executive director of PureView, said a lot of thought went into how to make the clinic best for children.

“They are pretty little,” she said. “Small children can be scared of shots.”

She and Brett Lloyd, emergency coordinator for Lewis and Clark Public Health, said it was decided the drive-through clinics, such as those offered at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds, were not the way to go.

They determined a walk-in clinic was best and that it would be more convenient for families, to have it on a Saturday.

Lloyd said there was a small line outside of the door at 9 a.m. Saturday as the clinic clicked into gear. And from then on there was a steady stream of people.

He said there were 25-30 volunteers scheduled throughout the day, including some volunteers from the school district who thought it might make some of the children coming in to get shots feel more at ease to see a familiar face.

There were nine stations set up to administer the vaccine.

Lloyd said he was seeing some typical anxiety and nervousness from those about to be vaccinated, but less than he expected. He said he was also seeing more faces this time around, as in the drive-through clinics he usually just sees the cars.

“Even though I am seeing anxiety I am seeing a lot of smiles, too,” he said.

The kids are to return to the school on Dec. 4 for their second dose of the shot, Lloyd said.

Tomsheck said there were some members of her family who caught COVID-19 and were just a few days from being eligible to take the vaccine. She said she believes in the vaccines.

“There is proof in the pudding, we are seeing it work,” she said.

Clancy McGowan, 11, of Helena, said she got a shot because her mother wanted her to.

“We all felt it was part of the solution,” her mom, Zoe, said.

Nurse Jan Magee, who is with Lewis and Clark Public Health, was working one of the vaccination stations.

“It’s going great,” she said. “The kiddos are excited to get it. They sit down and tell you where they want it.”

She added that one child told her “Now I can quit wearing the mask soon and have play dates with my friends.”

Magee said it was exciting to see parents bringing their children in.

“After all, we are in a pandemic,” she said.

Among the special touches Saturday to add a sense of calm was Mocha, the facility dog from St. Peter’s. She roamed the floor, stopping for pets, hugs and an endless feast of treats.

“She’s supporting all these brave kids,” her partner, Kim Pepper, said. “I think she has done some great good.”

Another clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 20, at Bryant Elementary School, 1529 Boulder Ave. in Helena. Pre-registration is required, and appointments can be scheduled on Lewis and Clark Public Health’s COVID-19 Hub at www.helenamontanamaps.org/LCPHCovid19HUB/. People can also call the COVID-19 Hotline from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-829-9219 for appointments or questions.

Vaccines for young children are also available from some local health care providers and pharmacies, including Walgreens.

Steeley was asked if there were any images from the day that stuck in her mind.

She mentioned one family that came in with four children to get shots.

"It made me tear up a little to see so many people show up to get their littler kids vaccinated."

