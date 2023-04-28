The nation's first-ever constitutional climate case brought forth by 16 Montana youth plaintiffs has cleared its pretrial conference and is set to go to trial on June 12 in front of Lewis and Clark County 1st Judicial District Court Judge Kathy Seeley.

Held v. Montana was filed on March 13, 2020, with the youth plaintiffs claiming that Montana’s fossil fuel-driven energy system is violating their state constitutional rights “to a clean and healthful environment.”

The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare Montana’s State Energy Policy Goals and the climate change exception in the Montana Environmental Policy Act that waives the state’s consideration of climate impacts beyond its borders as unconstitutional. They’re also asking that the state be ordered to develop a remedial plan based on recommendations from scientific research to further protect their rights from being infringed upon.

At a pretrial conference on Thursday, the sides debated an oral argument on motion for a summary judgment, which would ask the court to decide the lawsuit without going to trial. Seeley stated that the defense needed to file it soon.

“We are going to go to trial on June 12," Seeley said. "I’m not going to delay this trial — whatever is left to go to trial is going to trial.”

The defense has tried almost every available legal avenue to prevent this case from proceeding to trial, including trying to get the Montana Supreme Court to remove it from Seeley, which was denied.

The defense filed a motion to stay on March 31, citing a pending decision in Montana Environmental Information Center v. Department of Environmental Quality out of Yellowstone County’s 13th Judicial District Court and its subsequent pending appeal to the state Supreme Court. District Judge Michael Moses ordered a halt to construction on the plant in Laurel on April 6 due to state regulators ignoring environmental risks when permitting the facility.

In response to the motion to stay, the attorneys for the plaintiffs wrote in filings from April 12 that that the defense filed a pretrial motion past the deadline, failed to satisfy their heavy burdens of presenting evidence of hardship or inequity to justify a stay and their judicial economy arguments contradict binding Montana precedent. They wrote that the court’s order in MEIC v. DEQ doesn’t address whether the climate change exception in MEPA is “facially unconstitutional” and that that “must be resolved at trial.”

The defense also filed a motion to partially dismiss the upcoming trial on the basis of mootness, stating that the Montana Legislature’s repeal of State Energy Policy Goals and State Energy Policy Development Process in House Bill 170 has “rendered moot all of the plaintiffs’ claims predicated on that statute,” according to court documents filed on March 31.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs stated that even though the State Energy Policy Goals have been repealed, there’s a “de facto energy policy” that is unconstitutional and violating the plaintiffs’ rights.

The defense disagreed, stating that the “de facto energy policy” wasn’t the plan to argue the case from. The attorneys for the plaintiffs said they wouldn’t be introducing more evidence and that the “150 permits and MEPA compliance documents that (the state hasn't) stipulated to the authenticity of yet” will be all the evidence needed to prove that there is still an energy policy in place.

Another bill brought up at the pretrial conference was HB 971, which seeks to revise MEPA to exclude the use of greenhouse gas evaluations in environmental analyses of large projects such as mines, power plants, etc. The bill passed the house on Monday 70 to 28 and the Senate voted to accept the late transmittal of the bill the same day 35 to 14. The bill was scheduled for a third reading in the senate on Friday.

The prosecution said that the changes and repeals the legislature has made to Montana energy policies and procedures as basis for preventing a trial makes no legal sense, equitable sense and no sense in terms of the harm that’s being experienced to the plaintiffs.

“As we are here, the targets are moving. They’re moving by the design of the state of Montana,” said attorney for the plaintiffs Roger Sullivan. “But to use those to deny the youth plaintiffs of their constitutional rights and particularly this quorum could demonstrate that the intact de facto policy that we’ve laid out in spades in our pleadings that is causing harm to these plaintiffs.”

The attorneys for the plaintiffs hosted an event on Tuesday at the Lewis and Clark Library to brief the community on what to expect from the upcoming trial. They stated that 14 experts working pro bono would be testifying alongside the 16 youth plaintiffs. They stated that another constitutional climate lawsuit under Our Children’s Trust is set to go to trial in Hawaii with 14 youth plaintiffs on Sept. 26.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs stated that the defense insisted on deposing the youngest plaintiff in Held v. Montana , a 5-year-old boy, but Seeley denied that request and stated that they would have to depose one of the child’s guardians. The state also wanted to do independent psychological evaluations on each of the plaintiffs, but Seeley denied that as well.

The case is named for Rikki Held of Broadus, who was the only plaintiff over the age of 18 when it was filed. The 15 others, whose ages ranged from 2-18 when the lawsuit was filed, are from Big Fork, Helena, Livingston, Missoula, Bozeman, Polson, Kalispell and the Flathead Indian Reservation.

Due to the courtroom's limited capacity, the prosecution will be hosting a livestream event each day of the trial at alternating locations in Helena including The Myrna Loy, the Holter Museum of Art and at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. For updates on these locations, sign up at https://www.youthvgov.org/join or follow https://www.facebook.com/youthvgov.

Staff writer Tom Lutey contributed to this story.