First baby of 2023 arrives at St. Peter's Health

IMG_7672.JPG

Charles Dean Freeman was born at 4:36 a.m. Monday to Amanda and Nick Freeman, making him the first baby of 2023 delivered at St. Peter's Health. The gift basket from Helena businesses is included in the photo.

 Photo provided by St. Peter's Health

Helena's first baby of the year has arrived.

Charles Dean Freeman was born at 4:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Peter’s Health to Amanda and Nick Freeman of Helena.

He was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20.5 inches long.

As the first baby of 2023, Charles was given a basket filled with donations from several Helena businesses including Van’s Thriftway, Lasso the Moon, Wild Child Collective, ExplorationWorks and Dinners Done Right.

The family (and every family who has a baby at St. Peter's) also received a tote bag from the St. Peter's Health Foundation Arlene Mathews Cherished Babies Fund with a Halo swaddle sack, baby sun hat, gift certificate to the St. Peter's gift shop as well as skin care information/education for parents of infants.

In 2022, 672 babies were born at St. Peter's Health.

