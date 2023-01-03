First baby of 2023 arrives at St. Peter's Health

Helena's first baby of the year has arrived.

Charles Dean Freeman was born at 4:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at St. Peter’s Health to Amanda and Nick Freeman of Helena.

He was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 20.5 inches long.

As the first baby of 2023, Charles was given a basket filled with donations from several Helena businesses including Van’s Thriftway, Lasso the Moon, Wild Child Collective, ExplorationWorks and Dinners Done Right.

The family (and every family who has a baby at St. Peter's) also received a tote bag from the St. Peter's Health Foundation Arlene Mathews Cherished Babies Fund with a Halo swaddle sack, baby sun hat, gift certificate to the St. Peter's gift shop as well as skin care information/education for parents of infants.

In 2022, 672 babies were born at St. Peter's Health.