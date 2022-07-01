Fireworks show returning to East Helena

The 65th annual East Helena fireworks show will start at dusk on the Fourth of July along Highway 12 near the slag pile.

The show has been an annual event since the VFW Post 10010 began funding it in 1957, according to the Prickly Pear Community Fireworks Celebration website.

It is now supported by Shellie’s Country Café, which collects donations to help fund the show each year, and Town Pump has agreed to match up to $15,000 in donations for this year’s show.

For more information or to make a donation, visit montanaradio.com/fireworks.

