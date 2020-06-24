Firework sales begin in Lewis and Clark County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firework sales officially started Wednesday in Lewis and Clark County.

While fireworks are allowed in Lewis and Clark County and in East Helena, fireworks may not be set off within Helena’s city limits.

Those younger than 18 are not allowed to possess any fireworks and those 18 and older are limited to no more than $50 worth of fireworks within Helena.

In East Helena city limits, fireworks may be discharged only between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. July 1-3 and until midnight July 4. It is illegal to use fireworks on any East Helena city property, including street rights-of-way.

Fireworks are illegal on all national and state land, including the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks property.

Although fireworks can be used in the county, officials ask those setting them off to use discretion to minimize disturbing others.

