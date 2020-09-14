FireSafe Helena helping homeowners protect homes from wildfire

“FireSafe Helena is really unique because it’s smaller properties and it’s not the wildfire that poses the threat, it’s the ember showers and the ember brands from the wildfire,” Teegarden said. “You don’t have live in a forest to be in a wildfire, that’s one of our themes. It’s about how to create a fire-adapted community.”

When it comes to emergency response, municipal fire departments like Helena's do not have the resources to fight a slew of fires started by embers or patrol the city looking for starts, Wood said.

“We don’t have the resources and I don’t know of any city fire department that does have the resources to deal with a fire like that,” he said. “That’s why it’s so important to do your part so that hopefully we decrease the number of those fires if embers are coming from a mile or 2 away.”

Along with a goal of 200-300 home assessments, the team also wants to look at the wildfire safety of places such as long-term care facilities where it is nearly impossible to move the vulnerable residents, he added.

Reardon and Kohr circled the home, noting concerns verbally such as wooden siding and a patch of dry grass in a common area. Embers often mimic snow accumulation, he said as he collected answers to myriad questions that go into a report for the homeowner.