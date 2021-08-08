Fires merge near White Sulphur Springs

The Woods Creek Fire, in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in the Big Belt Mountains about 16 miles northeast of Townsend, is now at 40,156 acres. It was started July 10 by lightning. This fire was active Saturday and burned in the Moose Creek area to Elk Creek, authorities said. Crews did a burnout to stop fire growth. Fire ran from Pickfoot Creek on the east side of the fire toward a private ranch, fire officials said. Firefighters have been working on line construction and structure protection.

The west side of the fire is not growing and firefighters are making progress on improving containment, officials said. It is backing down Confederate Gulch and crews are moping up the area. The area around Thompson Guard Station has been burned out and patrol of that area will continue.

Other areas of concern Sunday include Democrat Gulch, Ayers Gulch, Keep Cool Creek, Mule Creek and Moose Creek. One outbuilding has been reported lost on the fire.

The Needles Fire sparked Friday about 10 miles west of White Sulphur Springs and was human-caused.

The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents on Birky Road and Ramspeck Lane around 5 p.m. Saturday. The fire has burned 2,852 acres so far and containment was listed at 0%.