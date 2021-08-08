Fires merge near White Sulphur Springs, some told to evacuate

The Woods Creek Fire continued to grow Sunday, prompting the Meagher County sheriff to tell residents of Grassy Mountain Estates to evacuate.
Officials are also telling residents in the Ray Creek area and North Fork Road to be prepared to evacuate and remain on alert.
"Current or projected threats associated with the current incident are severe enough to indicate a possibility of the incident getting worse and directly affecting you," a Meagher County notice stated. Sheriff Jon Lopp said a deputy would come to the homes to collect and give information.
The news comes as another blaze, the Needles Fire, has started 10 miles west of White Sulphur Springs and merged Saturday with the Woods Creek Fire.
"After being briefed by the undersheriff this morning on the Woods Creek and the Needles Fire, we could see some erratic fire behavior with up to 60 mile per hour winds out of the southwest changing out of the west and in the evening switching out of the northwest,” the Broadwater County sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.
Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan urged residents to attend the 9 a.m. daily briefings at the Duck Creek Fire Station.
The Woods Creek Fire, in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest in the Big Belt Mountains about 16 miles northeast of Townsend, is now at 40,156 acres. It was started July 10 by lightning. This fire was active Saturday and burned in the Moose Creek area to Elk Creek, authorities said. Crews did a burnout to stop fire growth. Fire ran from Pickfoot Creek on the east side of the fire toward a private ranch, fire officials said. Firefighters have been working on line construction and structure protection.
The west side of the fire is not growing and firefighters are making progress on improving containment, officials said. It is backing down Confederate Gulch and crews are moping up the area. The area around Thompson Guard Station has been burned out and patrol of that area will continue.
Other areas of concern Sunday include Democrat Gulch, Ayers Gulch, Keep Cool Creek, Mule Creek and Moose Creek. One outbuilding has been reported lost on the fire.
The Needles Fire sparked Friday about 10 miles west of White Sulphur Springs and was human-caused.
The Meagher County Sheriff’s Office issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents on Birky Road and Ramspeck Lane around 5 p.m. Saturday. The fire has burned 2,852 acres so far and containment was listed at 0%.
It was active on many fronts and ran out to Jackson Lake on private land. The fire put up a lot of smoke Saturday. There is potential Sunday for long-range spotting.
The town of White Sulphur Springs is not threatened, officials said, adding there is a large area of irrigated fields and the Smith River lie between the fire and the town. Heavy fuels are causing containment problems due to the large amount of heat remaining.
A red flag warning is in effect Sunday for the American Fork, Woods Creek and Needles fires. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest, with gusts up to 60 mph.
A community meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at Veteran’s Park in Wilsall.
Officials said it may need to be postponed due to weather and could be moved to the same time Monday. People should monitor Facebook for updates. The meeting will be shown live on Facebook and posted online if connectivity is poor.
The Harris Mountain Fire 10 miles southeast of Cascade was listed at 31,588 acres early Sunday and 43% contained.
Lightning caused the fire July 23. The fire is in difficult and rugged terrain with fuels and topography driving fire activity.
Fire officials said a strong cold front was expected to move across the area mid-day Sunday. It was expected to bring showers and possible strong thunderstorms. Northern Rockies Team 7, a Type II Incident Management Team, assumed command of the fire from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation on July 26.
The Balsinger Fire in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest was at 9,824 acres and 45% contained on Sunday. The fire was started by lightning July 8 about seven miles west of Neihart. It is being managed as part of the Divide Complex along with the Ellis Fire, which was 20 miles northwest of White Sulphur Springs. It was listed at 1,277 acres and 80% contained.
