Fires merge near White Sulphur Springs, some told to evacuate

The Woods Creek Fire continued to grow Sunday, prompting the Meagher County sheriff to tell residents of Grassy Mountain Estates to evacuate.

Officials are also telling residents in the Ray Creek area and North Fork Road to be prepared to evacuate and remain on alert.

"Current or projected threats associated with the current incident are severe enough to indicate a possibility of the incident getting worse and directly affecting you," a Meagher County notice stated. Sheriff Jon Lopp said a deputy would come to the homes to collect and give information.

The news comes as another blaze, the Needles Fire, has started 10 miles west of White Sulphur Springs and merged Saturday with the Woods Creek Fire.

"After being briefed by the undersheriff this morning on the Woods Creek and the Needles Fire, we could see some erratic fire behavior with up to 60 mile per hour winds out of the southwest changing out of the west and in the evening switching out of the northwest,” the Broadwater County sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Sheriff Wynn M. Meehan urged residents to attend the 9 a.m. daily briefings at the Duck Creek Fire Station.