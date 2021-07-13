Fires continue burning northeast of Helena

Two fires northeast of Helena continued to grow Monday, with officials saying they were still at 0% containment.

The Balsinger fire about 7 miles west of Neihart was listed at 2,500 acres and the Ellis fire along the Smith River corridor was listed at 850 acres.

They are among several fires that started in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Ranger District Thursday afternoon. Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has expanded the Balsinger fire closure area on Monday.

Also on Monday, officials listed the Rock Creek fire up by Wolf Creek as 80% contained. The fire, which started 4:45 p.m. Saturday, is located about 40 miles north of Helena near Mile Marker 1 on state Highway 287. It is being managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The Balsinger and Ellis fires are being managed together as the Divide Complex by local staff from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, neighboring forests, and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

On Sunday the Meagher County Sheriff's Office posted that a pre-evacuation notice had been issued for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek.