 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fires continue burning northeast of Helena
0 comments
editor's pick

Fires continue burning northeast of Helena

{{featured_button_text}}
Rock Creek Fire

The Rock Creek fire burned near Craig. It was reported late Saturday afternoon.

 Gary Marshall, BMGphotos.com

Two fires northeast of Helena continued to grow Monday, with officials saying they were still at 0% containment.

The Balsinger fire about 7 miles west of Neihart was listed at 2,500 acres and the Ellis fire along the Smith River corridor was listed at 850 acres.

They are among several fires that started in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Ranger District Thursday afternoon. Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest has expanded the Balsinger fire closure area on Monday.

Also on Monday, officials listed the Rock Creek fire up by Wolf Creek as 80% contained. The fire, which started 4:45 p.m. Saturday, is located about 40 miles north of Helena near Mile Marker 1 on state Highway 287. It is being managed by the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The Balsinger and Ellis fires are being managed together as the Divide Complex by local staff from the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest, neighboring forests, and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

On Sunday the Meagher County Sheriff's Office posted that a pre-evacuation notice had been issued for the Smith River corridor from Camp Baker to the confluence with Blacktail Creek.

"The Ellis Fire has strong potential to spread north and/or northeast," the notice said.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Sunday evening that high winds from the Balsinger fire are endangering Belt Park-area homes and residents were being evacuated.

Assistant editor Phil Drake can be reached at 406-231-9021.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News