Firefighters responding to wildfire Sunday on Mount Helena

Firefighters are responding to a wildfire Sunday afternoon on Mount Helena.

Hand crews, water trucks, helicopters and a tanker jet are among the resources on the scene.

The fire is just south of a neighborhood on Helena’s Westside. Officials said it was burning through grassland before getting into timber.

No evacuation notices have been issued yet, according to the Lewis and Clark County/City of Helena 911 Center.

All trails on and leading to Mount Helena Park are closed. Spring Meadow Lake is also closed to assist with fire suppression efforts.

"City Fire Chief Jon Campbell has requested that residents please stay out of the area and let emergency personnel work," the city of Helena posted on Facebook.

Officials have received a report of a civilian operating a drone in the area, which is interfering with aircraft resources.

"Air resources will not be able to continue the response until the drone if out of the area," the 911 Center posted on social media. "If you know someone doing this, please advise them to stop this activity."

Helena police said about 3:15 p.m. that the drone operator was located and that the investigation is ongoing.

Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest officials said multiple agencies are responding. They said the fire is on city of Helena land with Department of Natural Resources and Conservation protection.

The National Weather Service out of Great Falls said humidity in the area will fall to around 20% by late afternoon, with temperatures in the 70s. Winds will gust around 20 mph at times.

The cause of the fire isn’t known.

This story will be updated.