Firefighters responding to fire in Gates of the Mountains Wilderness

moors.jpg

Smokejumpers responded to the Moors Mountain fire Saturday in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

 U.S. Forest Service

The U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded Saturday afternoon to a fire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness.

As of 6:50 p.m., the Moors Mountain fire was reported to be at 115 acres and was in heavy timber, according to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/. Forest officials said about 6:40 p.m. that smokejumpers were responding. They also said a long-term strategy for fighting the blaze will be developed Sunday morning. The cause of the fire was not listed.

Gates of the Mountain Wilderness fire

The Moors Mountain fire is seen from Carroll College Saturday. USFS and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded. 

York Volunteer Fire Department was initially dispatched around 3:50 p.m. after multiple callers reported seeing a plume of smoke around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson, southeast of the blaze.

Dispatch then advised at 3:58 p.m. that a DNRC air attack was en route. 

People are also reading…

West Valley Volunteer Fire was also paged, but by 4:30 p.m., USFS said it had primary jurisdiction and would assemble resources to respond.

The York commander reported to dispatch the fire is burning on "the highest peak in that wilderness."

USFS Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a phone interview around 5 p.m. that about 20 acres were actively burning in the wilderness.

"We're using aircraft to get an accurate size of the fire," Bushnell said, to determine the size of the ground response. 

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office said no residences in that area are threatened. 

Staff Writer Phil Drake contributed to this story.

Editor's note -- This story has been updated to correct information about the estimated size of the fire. 

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

