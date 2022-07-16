 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Firefighters responding to fire in Gates of the Mountain Wilderness

  • 0

The U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded Saturday afternoon to a fire about 20 acres in size actively burning in the Gates of the Mountain Wilderness.

York Volunteer Fire Department was initially dispatched at about 3:50 p.m. after multiple callers reported seeing a plume of smoke around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson, southeast of the blaze.

Dispatch then advised at 3:58 p.m. that a DNRC air attack was en route.

West Valley Volunteer Fire was also paged, but by 4:30 p.m., USFS had told both departments to stand down.

The York commander reported to dispatch the fire is burning on "the highest peak in that wilderness."

USFS Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a phone interview at about 5 p.m. that about 20 acres are actively burning in the wilderness.

People are also reading…

"We're using aircraft to get an accurate size of the fire," Bushnell said, to determine the size of the ground response. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Local Government and Crime Reporter

Nolan Lister is a reporter at the Helena Independent Record with an emphasis on local government and crime.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News