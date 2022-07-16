Firefighters responding to fire in Gates of the Mountain Wilderness

The U.S. Forest Service and Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation responded Saturday afternoon to a fire about 20 acres in size actively burning in the Gates of the Mountain Wilderness.

York Volunteer Fire Department was initially dispatched at about 3:50 p.m. after multiple callers reported seeing a plume of smoke around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson, southeast of the blaze.

Dispatch then advised at 3:58 p.m. that a DNRC air attack was en route.

West Valley Volunteer Fire was also paged, but by 4:30 p.m., USFS had told both departments to stand down.

The York commander reported to dispatch the fire is burning on "the highest peak in that wilderness."

USFS Helena District Ranger Kathy Bushnell said in a phone interview at about 5 p.m. that about 20 acres are actively burning in the wilderness.

"We're using aircraft to get an accurate size of the fire," Bushnell said, to determine the size of the ground response.