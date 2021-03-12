Firefighters pull pooch from icy plunge at Spring Meadow Lake State Park

Aspen was large, Koehler said, and did not have enough strength to pull herself out of the ice. And the dog kept breaking through the ice as Bennett tried to lift her to safety.

When Aspen was finally out of the water, the dog ran up to its owner, Koehler said.

Bennett, 34, is doing well, but surprised as to how much effort and energy it took to save the dog.

"It was a little bit more tiring than I would have imagined," he said. "We train, but we don’t get the realness of it until we get put into the situation. It was tiring, but definitely well worth it."

He called the rescue "a good team effort."

"Just because I went in the water doesn’t mean the crew didn’t play a vital role," Bennett said.

Koehler said there were six firefighters at the scene.

Helena Firefighters IAFF Local 448 posted about the rescue on its Facebook page and said ice rescue is “something we practice every year and hope to never need. Fortunately everything worked out for the best today.”

Koehler said the thought never entered firefighters’ minds to not rescue the dog.