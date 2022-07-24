Firefighters near full containment of Moors Mountain fire near Helena

The Moors Mountain fire in the Gates of the Mountains Wilderness north of Helena was 74% contained early Sunday, with firefighters hoping to have it completely contained by the end of shift, forest officials said.

The Central Montana Type 3 Incident Management Team will transfer command of the fire, which lightning started July 16 in heavy timber, back to the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Monday.

Two hand crews and one engine will remain on the fire after the transfer of command, officials said. The plan for Sunday was to continue air operations with bucket drops and support of crews as needed.

Multiple callers July 16 reported seeing a plume of smoke around the Hunters Gulch trailhead near Nelson, southeast of the blaze.

The fire remained at 98 acres Sunday from the day before and 157 personnel were assigned to the blaze, according to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8238/.

Forest officials said a closure order is in effect for the eastern half of Gates of the Mountains Wilderness. Fire traffic will be concentrated on Beaver Creek Road east of Nelson. People are asked to avoid this road if possible.