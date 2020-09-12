 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Firefighters douse quarter-acre fire south of Helena
0 comments
alert top story

Firefighters douse quarter-acre fire south of Helena

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Fork Travis Creek Fire

Firefighters respond to the North Fork Travis Creek Fire. 

 Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest

Firefighters doused a quarter-acre wildfire that was discovered Friday night in the North Fork of Travis Creek south of Helena. 

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest announced on Facebook that two engines were on the scene and aviation resources were delivering water drops on the fire Saturday morning. 

"The initial attack has proven effective, and the engine crews are continuing to search for and cool hot spots," the National Forest announced later in the day. 

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

The fire information line for this incident is 406-750-8934. 

0 comments
2
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Pangea restaurant and bar to open in Missoula

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News