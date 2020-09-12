Firefighters douse quarter-acre fire south of Helena

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters doused a quarter-acre wildfire that was discovered Friday night in the North Fork of Travis Creek south of Helena.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest announced on Facebook that two engines were on the scene and aviation resources were delivering water drops on the fire Saturday morning.

"The initial attack has proven effective, and the engine crews are continuing to search for and cool hot spots," the National Forest announced later in the day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire information line for this incident is 406-750-8934.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 1