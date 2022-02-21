Firefighters combat shop fire on Birdseye Road

Firefighters from the Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies spent the early hours of Monday morning fighting a shop/garage fire.

Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department Coordinator Kyle Sturgill-Simon said the structure was separate from the home and there were no injuries reported.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at approximately 12:46 a.m. and didn't get back to the fire department until approximately 4:30 a.m.

Sturgill-Simon said the weather conditions contributed to the long dispatch time as the low temperatures are rough on equipment.

The structure was a total loss, Sturgill-Simon said. There was no formal investigation into the cause of the fire but a heat source is suspected, he said.

"We feel for people who experience that kind of loss, but it's about the best possible outcome given the situation," Sturgill-Simon said. "Everyone, please be careful with your heat sources. Especially one that you don't use often."

Birdseye Volunteer Fire Department received additional aid from Marysville Volunteer Fire Department, Canyon Creek Volunteer Fire Department, East Valley Volunteer Fire Department, West Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Baxendale Volunteer Fire Department.

