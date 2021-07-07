 Skip to main content
Firefighters called to fire in open field at fairgrounds
Firefighters called to fire in open field at fairgrounds

Helena firefighters responded Wednesday to an open field on fire at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds.

The call came in about 12:30 p.m. It reported a fire in an open field in the southwest area of the fairgrounds at 98 W. Custer Ave., Helena fire Capt. Vince Williams said. The fire was extinguished by about 1:30 p.m. The East Valley Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

Williams said there was about an eighth of an acre destroyed. He said the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

He said the saving grace was that the fire was burning in an area that was still very green, which slowed its spread. There was no damage estimate.

Williams said no structures were threatened in the fire.

