Firefighters battle wildfire south of Boulder
Firefighters battle wildfire south of Boulder

Emergency icon fire truck arson

Stock image.

A Type 3 incident commander with the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest has taken over management of a wildfire that has burned an estimated 40 acres south of Boulder.

The Little Boulder fire was reported Friday evening along Little Boulder Road, which is closed at the National Forest boundary to give firefighters room to work. No evacuations have been ordered but residents are urged to stay out of the area.

Air and ground crews are on the scene, and more resources have been ordered.

"The fire continues to burn on all sides, and work is being concentrated on the western and northern parts of the fire in an attempt to slow progression in those directions," the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook around noon Saturday.

