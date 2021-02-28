Fired oncologist has good skills but was overloaded, physician says

“Dr. Weiner is not a bad doctor and he has good skills but he is over-loaded,” Witham wrote. “The system seems to have failed him piling on favors until he could not function clearly at times and now the hospital is blaming him for agreeing to doing even more work after the pain management specialist left Helena in 2018. The community and hospital profited from his long tenure in the community.”

St. Peter’s Health offered brief comment about the latest filing, saying “We feel strongly about the steps we’re taking to protect the safety of our patients. We are not able to provide further comment as these are ongoing legal proceedings.”

St. Peter’s Health said in January that Weiner had incorrectly treated a patient for lung cancer for 11 years before it was determined that the person did not have the disease at the time of death. The hospital’s legal counsel also said that it learned of “alarming narcotic prescribing practices” by Weiner.

Weiner, who had been with the hospital for nearly 25 years, is contesting his dismissal. Several of his patients had filed their own class-action suit against St. Peter’s. That suit was dismissed Feb. 1 by District Court Judge Michael Menahan, who said he lacked the jurisdiction to resolve the dispute at this time, and the claims must first be filed with the Montana Medical Legal Panel.