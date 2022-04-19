Fire truck ride planned Thursday to celebrate state champion CHS boys basketball team

The reigning state champion Capital High School boys basketball team will celebrate their title with a fire truck ride through town Thursday.

The team and coaches will board the truck at 3:45 p.m. at Capital High and proceed as follows:

South down North Benton Avenue to Neill Avenue

Southeast on Neill Avenue past Hill Park and Women’s Park South on North Last Chance Gulch

Northwest on West Sixth Avenue to South Park Avenue North on South Park Avenue to Hauser Boulevard West on Hauser Boulevard to Henderson Street

North on Henderson Street to return to Capital High

Assistant Helena Fire Chief Mike Chambers, a Capital High alum, said he has fond childhood memories of celebratory rides for Helena’s state champs. The last fire truck ride was pre-COVID for the Capital High Volleyball Team, which won state championships in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“People were jumping out of their businesses and clapping and waving,” said Chambers. “It’s just about the hard work that the kids put in. They’re representing not only their school but this community.”

Chambers worked with Helena Public Schools Activities Administrator Tim McMahon to coordinate the event.

“The district is grateful for the efforts of the Fire Department and the City of Helena to bring back this exciting tradition for our student athletes,” said McMahon. “It means the world to our athletes to be recognized and celebrated by our community. Please come out on Thursday to give a wave and a cheer to our Capital High Boys Basketball State Champs!”

