A fire on Rogers Pass was reported Tuesday afternoon northwest of Helena and was listed as burning 20 acres by early evening.

The fire, listed as the Rogers Pass Incident, was reported at 4:43 p.m. and as of 6:38 p.m. there was no containment estimate, according to mtfireinfo.org.

Another fire reported northeast of the Rogers Pass fire, called the Long Coulee Incident, had burned 2.5 acres. That fire was reported 5:47 p.m. July 29, according to fire officials.

Resources from the Forest Service, Lewis and Clark County, Montana DNRC and Wolf Creek Volunteer Fire Department are responding to the blaze, officials said.

"We have aviation resources from DNRC and the Forest Service on scene with four additional aviation resources on order," the Forest Service said. "Additionally we have multiple engines and crews from DNRC and the Forest Service on-site with heavy equipment on order."

Officials said the Continental Divide Trail is closed from Fletcher Pass to Roger’s Pass and more closures are anticipated.

"This is an emerging situation and more information will be shared as it becomes available," officials posted on Facebook.

The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest said about 6 p.m. Tuesday it had six lightning starts in the past three days in the Lincoln Ranger District under U.S. Forest Service protection.

“Our local fire staff and the USFS Central Oregon Rappellers out of Prineville in partnership with Montana DNRC and Lincoln Volunteer Fire Department have been successful in holding them all under a quarter-acre,” federal forest officials said.

They said the Mike Horse and Hogum fires are out and Arrastra is on patrol status.

“We have a line around Dry Creek Fire and are mopping up,” they said, adding containment is expected on Humbug fires 1 and 2 soon.